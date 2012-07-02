TEXT-S&P raises Polypore International rating

Overview -- U.S.-based filtration manufacturer Polypore International Inc. has completed its debt refinancing with a $450 million senior secured credit facility. -- We are raising our issue rating to 'B+' (the same as our corporate credit rating) and revising our recovery rating to '4' on Polypore's $365 million senior notes due 2017. -- We are removing the notes from CreditWatch with positive implications following the recently completed refinancing. Rating Action On July 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issue rating on Polypore International Inc.'s $365 million senior notes due 2017 to 'B+' from 'B' and revised the recovery rating upward to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment default, from '5'. We removed the issue rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with positive implications on June 7, 2012. Rationale The note upgrade and recovery rating revision reflect our expectation of improved recovery prospects for Polypore's unsecured debt. The company recently obtained a new $450 million senior secured credit facility, comprising a $150 million revolving credit facility and a $300 million term loan, to refinance its debt. The ratings on Charlotte, N.C.-based Polypore reflect the filtration manufacturer's "aggressive" financial risk profile and its "weak" business risk profile. The company's credit measures are stronger than our expectations for the 'B+' corporate credit rating, and we expect steady revenue and profit growth in its business segments this year. However, high capital spending currently constrains free cash flow generation, and a portion of the company's future business prospects depends on customers acceptance of new battery technology, the rate of which remains uncertain. Polypore is one of three major manufacturers operating in the niche battery separator business. Polypore manufactures separators for lead-acid and lithium batteries (accounting for slightly more than two-thirds of revenues) primarily for transportation, industrial, and consumer applications. It also manufactures filtration membranes for various health care applications as well as industrial processes. We believe demand for lead-acid battery separators, which tends to be for replacements rather than new car batteries, will continue to be relatively stable. And health care filtration applications have historically been fairly resilient to economic cycles. In addition, emerging markets should also contribute to growth opportunities. In our opinion, the technical nature of Polypore's products and the relatively concentrated supply base should translate into attractive margins. We believe the lithium separator business, though more volatile than lead-acid, has a favorable long-term growth outlook, with support from new battery technologies, including for electric drive vehicles (EDV) Despite these attributes, we consider Polypore's product line to be fairly narrow, and we believe its markets will continue to face technological risks along with some degree of customer concentration: Polypore's top five customers accounted for about 25% of revenues in 2011, and the rate of adoption of various EDV technologies remains uncertain. This could lead to periods of supply-demand imbalance. Although quarterly performance can be somewhat volatile as evidenced by a drop in revenues in the first quarter this year, we expect overall revenue growth consistent with our global GDP forecasts of 3%-4%. We also expect steady to modestly improved EBITDA margin. Consistent performance in the lead-acid and health care businesses should support this. As Polypore continues to undertake significant capacity expansion for its lithium battery separator business, we expect associated margins to be consistent with the company's average. However lower-than-expected capacity utilization could affect profitability. The company expects capital expenditure to be about $150 million this year, which should be funded from internal cash flows. We believe Polypore's financial risk profile will remain "aggressive," characterized by high debt. The company's credit metrics, at total debt to EBITDA of roughly 3x and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt slightly greater than 20%, are currently somewhat stronger than our rating benchmarks of 4x-5x and 15%-20%, respectively. We believe these metrics provide some capacity for Polypore to support its significant capital spending, which currently constrains its free cash flow generation, or some flexibility to weather weaker-than-expected demand or operating performance. We note that the company has appealed an FTC ruling ordering the company to divest a business (representing about 10% of revenues and profits) that it acquired in 2008. The outcome of this litigation remains uncertain, but we do not expect it to affect the rating. Liquidity We believe Polypore will have adequate sources of liquidity. The company will have scheduled debt amortization on its new term loan of roughly $15 million each year over the near term. Our assessment of Polypore's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%; and -- We believe the company's compliance with financial covenants, which include a senior leverage covenant could survive a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA. Sources of the company's liquidity will include the roughly $80 million cash balance as of March 31, 2012, and its new $150 million revolving credit facility, which we believe will be largely undrawn at close. Uses of liquidity in 2012 include about $10 million in scheduled debt amortization and capital expenditures, which we estimate at more than $150 million. We believe this number will be significantly less in 2013. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on Polypore, to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our long-term rating outlook is stable. We believe Polypore's credit metrics will remain somewhat better than our expectations for the rating over the next few quarters. We could raise the rating if continued strong demand and high capacity utilization translates into improved operating performance and stronger cash flow conversion likely in 2013, allowing the company to sustain good credit metrics. We could lower the rating, however, if a cyclical slowdown reduces activity in the company's end markets or if increased competition erodes its market position, resulting in lower revenue and worsening credit measures.