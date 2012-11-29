TEXT - S&P rates The McClatchy Co notes

Overview
-- U.S. newspaper publisher The McClatchy Co. has proposed the issuance
of $750 million privately placed Rule 144A first-lien senior secured notes due
2022.
-- We expect proceeds will be used to fund the tender of $700 million of
its 11.5% senior secured notes due 2017.
-- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating to the notes, with a '2'
recovery rating, and affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company
will be able to maintain an adequate margin of compliance with its leverage
covenant, despite the secular decline in print advertising revenues.
Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
issue-level rating to The McClatchy Co.'s proposed $750 million senior secured
notes due 2022 (one notch above the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the
company). We also assigned the notes a recovery rating of '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for noteholders in the event
of a payment default.
All existing ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit
rating, are affirmed.
Issue proceeds will be used to fund the tender of $700 million of its $846
million 11.5% senior secured notes due 2017 and related call premium. The
transaction slightly increases debt leverage, though it extends the bulk of
2017 maturities and reduces interest expense.
Pro forma total debt was roughly $1.6 billion as of Sept. 23, 2012.
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on Sacramento, Calif.-based The McClatchy Co.
reflects high leverage, ongoing revenue declines due to the shift of news
consumption and advertising to digital media, and the company's exposure to
weak economic conditions. Standard & Poor's anticipates that credit measures
will gradually deteriorate because of continued secular pressure on the
business, despite efforts at cost restructuring and development of new digital
revenue. The company has a "highly leveraged" financial profile, according to
our criteria, because of its high ratio of debt to EBITDA, and our expectation
of rising leverage and declining discretionary cash flow over the next few
years.
McClatchy is the third-largest newspaper publisher in the U.S. in circulation,
with a portfolio of 30 daily newspapers in six regions. The company's minority
equity investments largely consist of stakes in two growing online companies:
15% in CareerBuilder LLC, in the employment sector, and, in the auto sector,
25.6% of Classified Ventures LLC. The company has received dividends from its
Internet equity investments since 2010. The company's publications generally
have limited direct competition from other newspapers, but face a long-term
decline in advertising market share to online media. We also expect
circulation will continue to decline for the foreseeable future, reflecting
increasing consumer use of the Internet and other media for news and
information. About one-third of revenues are generated in California and
Florida, where until recently weak real estate market conditions had a severe
effect on operations. The company has a small base of digital ad revenues,
which accounts for 23% of total ad revenues in the third quarter of 2012
versus 21% in the same period last year. Its digital operations compete in a
fragmented online advertising market, and we believe the slow growth in
digital ad revenues will not offset continued high-single-digit percent
declines in print advertising revenues.
Under our base case scenario, we expect that revenues will decline at a mid-
to high-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA could decline at a low-teens
percentage pace because of continued weak newspaper ad demand over the balance
of 2012 and in 2013. The EBITDA margin is likely to contract over the long
term despite additional cost cuts, which we believe will be increasingly
difficult to realize. Still, margins are higher than those of its newspaper
peers as the company has fewer underperforming newspapers and a largely
nonunion employee base.
Third-quarter revenue and EBITDA declined 4.2% and 12.7%, respectively, as a
result of a 5.4% drop in advertising revenues. Circulation revenue declined
2.0% as price increases did not compensate for declining circulation. The
EBITDA margin improved to 28.7% for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012, from
27.6% over the prior 12 months, largely due to cost reductions.
Pro forma for the transaction, lease and pension-adjusted total debt to
EBITDA, adjusted for dividends from minority equity stakes, increased to 5.9x
from an actual level of 5.4x for the 12 months ended Sept. 23, 2012. Debt
leverage had remained stable over the past year as proceeds from the $236
million May 2011 sale of the company's Miami facility were used to make a $163
million contribution to its pension plan and reduce debt, more than offsetting
declining EBITDA. Pro forma for the refinancing, lease and pension-adjusted
EBITDA coverage of interest expense improved to 2.4x for the 12 months ended
Sept. 23, 2012, from 2.1x over the prior 12 months due to lower interest
expense. We believe that the company's debt leverage (adjusted for operating
leases, underfunded pension obligations, and dividends) could rise to the
low-6x area at year-end 2012 and further increase to mid-6x by 2013, with
declining EBITDA more than outweighing debt reduction. We associate leverage
above 5x with a highly leveraged financial profile, based on our criteria.
We expect lease and pension-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest around 2x in
2012 and the mid-to-high-1x range for 2013, with lower EBITDA overshadowing
the benefit of lower interest expense resulting from debt reduction.
Discretionary cash flow was roughly $135 million for the period, representing
a 40% conversion of EBITDA, up from 30% over the prior 12 months. We expect
the company will report a decline in discretionary cash flow for 2012 to
roughly $125 million in 2012 and $100 million in 2013 due to higher capital
spending to build a new plant in Miami. We also expect that discretionary cash
flow will decline to roughly one-third of EBITDA in 2012 and to one-quarter in
2013.
Liquidity
McClatchy's liquidity position is adequate for the next 12 months, in our
view. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following assumptions and factors:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18
months will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%
to 20%.
-- Compliance with the debt leverage covenant would survive a 15%-20%
drop in EBITDA over the upcoming 12 months.
-- The company has the capacity to absorb high-impact, low-probability
shocks over the upcoming 12 months.
Liquidity sources include our expectation of continued moderate discretionary
cash flow and availability under the proposed $75 million revolving credit
facility, which had pro forma borrowings of $28 million as of Sept. 23, 2012.
The commitments under the current facility now can be used only for the
issuance of standby letters of credit, which totaled $36 million as of Sept.
23, 2012.
The company's pro forma leverage covenant, as calculated by the proposed
revolving credit agreement, now includes dividends from minority ownership
stakes. Leverage on this basis stood at 4.54x as of Sept. 23, 2012, providing
a 25% margin of compliance with its leverage covenant of 6.25x. The covenant
has its final stepdown to 6.0x in March 2013. We believe the margin of
compliance will continue to remain adequate, at least over the next couple of
years, as debt reduction and modest growth in minority dividends will
partially offset operating weakness.
Near-to-medium-term debt maturities are modest, and consist of the $66 million
4.625% debentures due November 2014, which we expect will be serviced through
discretionary cash flow. The company does not have subsequent maturities until
2017, when $432 million of pro forma debt matures. We also expect the company
will continue to repurchase some of its other long-term debt on the open
market, helping to provide an adequate measure of compliance with its leverage
covenant.
Recovery analysis
For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on McClatchy,
to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of
this report.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company will be
able to maintain total lease and pension-adjusted debt to EBITDA below 7x
despite the ongoing secular decline in print advertising revenue, and that the
margin of compliance with its leverage covenant will remain adequate. We could
downgrade McClatchy to 'CCC+' if we become convinced the pace of ad revenue
declines will accelerate to a low-double-digit percent rate, the margin of
compliance with its leverage covenant will narrow to under 10%, or
discretionary cash flow will become minimal. For an upgrade to 'B', which we
consider a remote possibility, we would look for a significant moderation in
newspaper revenue declines, solid growth in online advertising, maintenance of
adjusted leverage below 4.5x, and refinancing of the remainder of 2017 debt
maturities.
