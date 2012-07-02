TEXT-S&P comments on Micron Technology

July 2 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services announced today that Micron
Technology Inc.'s agreement to acquire Elpida Memory Inc.'s business from
Court-appointed trustees for announced consideration of $2.5 billion does not
have an immediate impact on our 'BB-' rating on Micron due to uncertainties
related to the potential transaction. These uncertainties include the ultimate
success of closing the transaction because of pending court, creditor, and
regulatory approvals required to consummate the transaction.
Partially offsetting concerns of volatile industry conditions, as well as
acquisition cost and integration challenges, Micron does have flexibility
within its current rating, including debt capacity, liquidity from cash
balances of approximately $3 billion (inclusive of its $1 billion April
convertible notes issuance), and prospects for an earnings recovery over the
coming year. In addition, if successful, the combination could enhance
Micron's position in the DRAM and the overall memory market. The company also
announced today that it expects to structure the transaction in part through
six installment payments spread from December 2014 through 2019, which could
provide greater financial flexibility through increased cash flow relative to
debt.
We expect Micron's costs to acquire and integrate Elpida's capacity could be
an incremental burden, offset over time by opportunities to avoid capital
expenditures for incremental capacity and other synergies, as well as by
mobile DRAM business growth. We expect Micron's capital expenditures will
continue to amount to over 20% of its revenues for the next several years.
In our summary analysis on Micron (published June 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect),
Standard & Poor's noted that Micron's 'BB-' ratings and negative rating
outlook reflect current weak memory market conditions, near-term potential
acquisition spending in support of industry consolidation, and increased
leverage. Micron's negotiations to acquire Elpida are a demonstration of its
continued participation in semiconductor memory industry consolidation.
If Micron's acquisition spending and acquisition integration costs increase
such that leverage approaches 3x or more, we could lower the ratings. We note
that Micron has some room within its rating for additional leverage,
considering that its debt to EBITDA represented 1.8x at March, pro forma for
$1 billion senior convertible notes issued in April, the proceeds of which
have bolstered liquidity and could be used to help fund the Elpida
acquisition.
Micron's EBITDA has declined over 30% year over year to $2.1 billion for the
12 months ended March 2012. We expect EBITDA to recover much of the decline in
fiscal 2013, supported by solid-state drive (SSD) spending, DRAM sector
consolidation, recovery of the hard-disk drive sector, and industry inventory
replacement.