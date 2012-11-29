TEXT-Fitch revises Meritor outlook to stable from positive

Nov 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meritor Inc.'s (MTOR) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' and its various issue ratings. In addition, Fitch has revised the company's Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. Fitch also has assigned a rating of 'B-/RR5' to MTOR's private placement of $250 million in convertible senior notes due 2026. A full list of the rating actions follows at the end of this release. MTOR's ratings apply to a $429 million secured revolving credit facility; a $98 million secured term loan, and $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes. The revision of MTOR's Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive is due to persistently weak conditions in the global commercial truck and industrial equipment markets, which has led to a decline in demand for the company's products. Fitch now expects continued economic uncertainty in most of the regions where MTOR operates will prolong the demand slump into at least the next 12 to 18 months and delay the strengthening of MTOR's credit profile that had been incorporated into the prior positive outlook. Although restructuring actions taken by the company over the past year have fundamentally improved its margin performance and ability to generate free cash flow, most credit protection metrics are likely to weaken somewhat from current levels over the coming year as the company continues to deal with weakened demand. Supporting MTOR's 'B' IDR is the work that it has undertaken over the past year to improve product pricing and reduce costs. These factors contributed to the company posting a 6.1% Fitch-calculated EBITDA margin in fiscal year (FY) 2012, up slightly from 5.8% in FY 2011 despite a 4.4% decline in full-year revenue. Fitch expects the company will post an EBITDA margin in the 6% range in FY 2013, as well, despite its public guidance that revenue in the year will fall further to about $4 billion. It is notable that these are the strongest margins that the company has produced since well before the last recession and additional restructuring actions that the company is currently contemplating are likely to result in further margin growth over the intermediate term. Proceeds from the new convertible notes offering will be used to repurchase or redeem existing debt in MTOR's capital structure and for general corporate purposes. Fitch expects that proceeds will be targeted primarily toward reducing the outstanding principal on the company's $250 million in 8 1/8% notes due 2015 and/or its $300 million in 4.625% convertible notes due 2026. MTOR's secured credit facility (comprised of the term loan A and revolver), which matures in April 2017, includes a 'springing maturity' provision that accelerates its maturity to June 2015 if more than $100 million in principal is outstanding on the 8 1/8 notes on June 1, 2015. Likewise, the credit facility's maturity will be accelerated to November 2015 if, on Nov. 1, 2015, more than $100 million in principal is outstanding on the company's 4.625% convertible senior notes and its share price is below the notes' conversion price of $20.98. The issuance of the new convertible notes will therefore help MTOR address a portion of this significant intermediate-term debt obligation. MTOR has Board of Directors approval to repurchase up to $150 million in public debt, including up to $50 million prior to Dec. 15, 2012. Although the Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that MTOR's ratings will not change in the near term, over the longer term Fitch could upgrade the ratings if market conditions strengthen and continued restructuring actions lead to higher margins, increased free cash flow and stronger credit protection metrics. In particular, Fitch will look for the company to begin producing positive free cash flow on a sustained basis and for leverage (debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) to fall below 4.0 times (x) for an extended period. On the other hand, Fitch could undertake a negative rating action on MTOR if the global commercial truck and industrial markets materially deteriorate further, resulting in a meaningful erosion of the company's liquidity and a substantial weakening of its credit profile. As noted above, revenue in FY 2012 declined 4.4%, but the rate of decline increased sharply through the course of the year, with revenue down 19% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Declines were experienced in all of the company's segments, with economic uncertainty affecting demand in the Commercial Truck and Aftermarket & Trailer segments and sluggish demand for industrial equipment in China driving down revenue in the Industrial segment. Revenue is forecasted to remain weak through much of FY 2013 absent a near-term catalyst to drive a meaningful pickup in global demand. Also pressuring demand in FY 2013 will be the ramp-down of the U.S. Military's Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) program, which will slow orders for some of MTOR's most-profitable products. MTOR has responded to the weaker market conditions by undertaking a number of margin-enhancing initiatives over the past year. On the revenue side, the company moved to a more value-based pricing approach with its commercial truck customers and improved the material cost recovery mechanisms in its commercial agreements. On the cost side, the company exited its trailer business in Europe and transferred its manufacturing facility in France to Renault Trucks SAS. The company also has reduced the ranks of its executive staff and noted earlier this month that it will reorganize its operating units, folding the Industrial segment into the Commercial Truck segment, which will result in the reduction of another vice president position. In response to the continued weakness in market conditions, the company mentioned earlier this month that it will embark on a further restructuring of its operations, part of which will include the elimination of a further 475 employee positions and the closure of a remanufacturing plant in Canada. MTOR continues to have solid financial flexibility. The company's liquidity position at Sept. 30, 2012, was relatively strong and included $257 million in cash and cash equivalents, $428 million of revolver availability and $100 million of receivables securitization facility availability. Cash obligations tied to debt maturities are minimal over the next two years, although, as noted earlier, obligations in FY 2015 and FY 2016 could be substantial. Free cash flow, including cash restructuring costs, was modestly negative in FY 2012 at ($12) million and is likely to be roughly breakeven in FY 2013 before accounting for cash restructuring costs. Notably, the FY 2012 figure included $25 million of discretionary pension contributions, which brought contributions for the full FY to $102 million. The company estimates that FY 2013 pension contributions will be $73 million. As of the end of FY 2012, the face value of MTOR's balance sheet debt stood at $1.1 billion, in line with the level at the end of FY 2011. Combined with Fitch-calculated EBITDA of $269 million in FY 2012 that was flat with the FY 2011 level, credit protection metrics were unchanged year-over-year, with Fitch's calculation of leverage at 4.1x at Sept. 30, 2012, and EBITDA interest coverage at 2.8x the same as at Sept. 30, 2011. Credit protection metrics are likely to weaken in FY 2013, with Fitch-calculated leverage potentially exceeding 4.5x temporarily before demand eventually picks up and the company gains traction on its new restructuring programs. Fitch notes that its calculation of EBITDA differs from the MTOR's 'Adjusted EBITDA' calculation, primarily because Fitch's figures do not include equity in earnings of affiliates, while MTOR's figures include those earnings. Equity in earnings of affiliates was $52 million in FY 2012, down from $70 million in FY 2011. In addition to its balance sheet debt, MTOR utilizes several off-balance sheet factoring and receivables securitization programs, and these sales are not included in the leverage figures above. As of Sept. 30, 2012, MTOR had utilized $255 million of off-balance sheet program availability, of which $248 million was through committed facilities related to receivables from AB Volvo. MTOR's pension plans remain substantially underfunded. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's global plans were 74% funded, with a shortfall of $529 million. The company's U.S. plans, however, were only 66% funded, with a projected benefit obligation that exceeded the value of plan assets by $448 million. The substantial underfunded position of MTOR's pension plans continues to weigh on the ratings, as low interest rates and the company's election to utilize the funding relief provided by the Pension Relief Act of 2010 have translated into significantly higher expected cash contribution requirements over the next several years. In FY 2012, MTOR contributed $102 million to its global plans, including $25 million of voluntary contributions. For FY 2013, the company has projected that required contributions to its global plans will be $73 million. Over the longer term, an eventual rise in interest rates will help to reduce MTOR's pension contribution requirements, although there will be a lag of over one year before any rate increase results in a decline in the level of required contributions. The rating of 'BB/RR1' on MTOR's secured credit facilities reflects their substantial collateral coverage and outstanding recovery prospects, estimated in the 90% to 100% range, in a distressed scenario. Collateral for the revolver and term loan includes hard assets, accounts receivable, intellectual property and investments in certain subsidiaries. As of Sept. 30, 2012, MTOR valued the assets backing the facility at $611 million. The rating of 'B-/RR5' on the company's unsecured notes (including the proposed convertible notes) reflects Fitch's expectation that recovery would be below average, in the 10% to 30% range, in a distressed scenario. The lower level of expected recovery for the unsecured debt is due, in part, to the substantial amount of higher-priority secured debt in MTOR's capital structure, including the potential for a full draw on both the secured revolver and the U.S. accounts receivable securitization facility. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --A decline in leverage to below 4.0x for a sustained period; --An ability to produce positive free cash flow on a consistent basis; --An increase in margins as a result of restructuring actions. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A material deterioration in the global commercial truck or industrial equipment markets; --An unexpected acquisition that leads to an increase in leverage; --An increase in debt to fund shareholder-friendly activities. Fitch has taken the following rating actions on MTOR: --IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Secured credit facility rating affirmed at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B-/RR5'; --New convertible senior notes due 2026 rating assigned at 'B-/RR5'; --The Rating Outlook has been revised to 'Stable' from 'Positive.' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.