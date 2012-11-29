版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 05:07 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts LodgeNet Interactive corp credit to 'CC'

Overview
     -- U.S.-based in-room entertainment and data services provider LodgeNet 
is in negotiations with its lenders regarding restructuring options.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on LodgeNet two notches to 
'CC' from 'CCC'. 
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our view that the company will 
likely default over the very near term.

Rating Action
On Nov. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on LodgeNet Interactive Corp. to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The
rating outlook is negative.

The downgrade follows the company's disclosure that it is negotiating with its 
lenders and third parties regarding restructuring options, which may include a 
filing under Chapter 11. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company was in violation of 
the 4.0x net leverage covenant in its credit facility. The company entered a 
forbearance agreement in October 2012 in which lenders agreed not to exercise 
their default-related rights and remedies through Dec. 17, 2012. The company 
has classified its debt due April 2014 as current on its balance sheet, as 
lenders could require payment of amounts outstanding on Dec. 17, 2012. These 
liquidity constraints and the covenant breach have resulted in substantial 
doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern.


Rationale
We view LodgeNet's business risk profile as "vulnerable," because of negative 
secular trends at its guest entertainment business. We view LodgeNet's 
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" (based on our criteria) because 
of our expectation that the company could default over the very near term.

LodgeNet is a provider of in-room entertainment and data services to hotels. 
Its operating results are subject to trends in consumer and corporate travel; 
the discretionary nature of traveler purchases; the unpredictable success of 
movies, which generate the majority of room revenue; and consumers' changing 
habits in accessing entertainment. We believe that increases in broadband 
access (complimentary or fee-based) in hotel rooms, along with growing usage 
of portable devices, will continue to reduce demand for LodgeNet's core 
on-demand movie services. Higher-margin guest entertainment revenue (about 
half of revenue) remains under secular pressure as a result of the increased 
penetration of broadband and high-speed cellular networks, combined with a 
shift by consumers to viewing more content online. 

In July 2012, the company withdrew its financial guidance for 2012, reflecting 
limited visibility for the remainder of the year. Under our base-case 
scenario, we expect operating performance to remain under pressure for the 
remainder of 2012 and 2013 because of continued pressure on guest 
entertainment revenue and a decline in the number of rooms served. We expect 
revenue to decline at a low-double-digit percent rate and EBITDA to decrease 
by slightly more than 25% in 2012 and 2013. We believe that guest 
entertainment revenue per room will continue to decline at a mid-double-digit 
percentage rate with consumers continuing to shift to various entertainment 
alternatives. We expect the decline in rooms served to continue at a 
low-double-digit percent rate. 

In the third quarter of 2012, revenue and EBITDA declined 15% and 29%, 
respectively, largely due to a decline in higher-margin guest entertainment 
revenue, which fell because of a 12% decline in the average number of guest 
entertainment rooms served and a 14% decline in guest entertainment revenue 
per room. Guest entertainment revenues are declining at an accelerating rate, 
with a drop of 24% in the third quarter of 2012. The EBITDA margin declined to 
21% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012 versus 24% for the prior 12 months 
due to a high proportion of fixed costs. We expect the company's EBITDA margin 
will contract to roughly 21% in 2012 and 19% in 2013, with cost cuts being 
more than offset by revenue declines.

Lease-adjusted debt leverage (including preferred stock) increased to 5.0x for 
the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012 from 4.0x over the prior 12 months as debt 
reduction was offset by weaker operating performance. EBITDA coverage of 
interest (including the preferred dividend) decreased slightly to 2.5x from 
2.7x over the same period. We associate leverage above 5x with a highly 
leveraged financial profile, based on our criteria. 

LodgeNet's conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow fell to 32% in 
the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from 40% a year earlier, despite an 
increase in accounts payable resulting from delaying certain payments to major 
programming suppliers DirecTV and HBO, because of weaker profitability and 
higher capital spending. Capital spending as a percentage of EBITDA increased 
to 46% from 23% over the same period. We believe the conversion rate of EBITDA 
to discretionary cash flow could decline to roughly 20% for the full year 2012.

Liquidity

LodgeNet has "weak" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 
months because the company is subject to a forbearance agreement, as it was 
not in compliance with its net leverage covenant as of Sept. 30. 2012, and it 
does not have access to additional borrowings under its revolving credit 
facility. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the 
following expectations and assumptions:

     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 
months will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. 
     -- We believe that the company will not be able to absorb low-probability 
shocks.
     -- We do not believe that the company has a good standing in the credit 
markets. 

Liquidity sources are limited to $18.7 million in cash balances as of Sept. 
30. At Sept. 30, 2012, $21 million was outstanding under the revolving credit 
facility due April 2013, and no additional borrowings are permitted.

The leverage ratio, as defined in the company's credit agreement, increased 
from 3.76x as of June 30, 2012 to 4.52x as of Sept. 30, 2012, which was above 
the maximum allowable ratio of 4.0x. Effective Sept. 30, 2012, under the 
forbearance agreement that expires Dec. 17, 2012, the pricing of the term loan 
and revolver increased an additional 200 basis points, resulting in roughly $7 
million in additional annual interest.
Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the company will likely default 
over the near term due to strained liquidity and an unfavorable operating 
outlook. We regard a near-term revision of the outlook to stable or upgrade as 
remote scenarios that would require improvement in operating performance and 
restoration of a healthy margin of compliance with financial covenants, none 
of which appears probable.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings, Oct. 
1, 2012
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
LodgeNet Interactive Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CC/Negative/--     CCC/Negative/--

Downgraded; Recovery Remains Unchanged

LodgeNet Interactive Corp.
 Senior Secured                         CC                 CCC
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐