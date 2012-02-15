版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Investments loan 'CCC'

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'CCC'
rating on Nuveen Investments Inc.'s $500 million second-lien term loan due in
2019. Nuveen will use proceeds to repay its existing (unrated) second-lien term
loan due in 2015. At the same time, the company is seeking to extend $500
million of the $1.1 billion first-lien term loan from 2014 to 2017. In
completing these transactions, Nuveen will pay a $30 million call premium on the
existing second-lien term loan. To meet this call premium and other expenses,
the company will use cash on the balance sheet and its revolving credit
facility. Although these transactions extend debt maturities, total debt will
still exceed $4.1 billion, a heavy burden that weighs on the ratings on Nuveen.	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Nuveen Investments Inc.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating              B-/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
	
Nuveen Investments Inc.	
 $500 mil. second-lien loan due 2019     CCC	
	
	
	
