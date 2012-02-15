TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Investments loan 'CCC'

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'CCC'
rating on Nuveen Investments Inc.'s $500 million second-lien term loan due in
2019. Nuveen will use proceeds to repay its existing (unrated) second-lien term
loan due in 2015. At the same time, the company is seeking to extend $500
million of the $1.1 billion first-lien term loan from 2014 to 2017. In
completing these transactions, Nuveen will pay a $30 million call premium on the
existing second-lien term loan. To meet this call premium and other expenses,
the company will use cash on the balance sheet and its revolving credit
facility. Although these transactions extend debt maturities, total debt will
still exceed $4.1 billion, a heavy burden that weighs on the ratings on Nuveen.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004
RATINGS LIST
Nuveen Investments Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
New Rating
Nuveen Investments Inc.
$500 mil. second-lien loan due 2019 CCC
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Charles D Rauch, New York (1) 212-438-7401;
charles_rauch@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Sebnem Caglayan, New York (1) 212-438-4054;
sebnem_caglayan@standardandpoors.com