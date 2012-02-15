版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 16日 星期四 02:27 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista rating

-- Chile-based toll-road concession Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista 	
Central continues to show strong debt service coverage ratios, and its traffic 	
volume and revenues are within our expectations.	
     -- We are affirming our underlying 'BBB' rating on the toll road's notes.	
    	
     Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' underlying
(SPUR) rating on Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista Central S.A.'s (Autopista
Central) senior secured notes. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is
part of our regular review.	
	
The 'BBB' senior secured debt rating on Autopista Central's notes reflects the 	
higher of the SPUR and the rating on bond insurance provider MBIA Insurance 	
Corp. (B/Negative/--).	
	
The stable outlook on the SPUR incorporates our expectation that Autopista 	
Central will maintain a good financial performance, in line with what we have 	
observed in the past five years. Autopista Central's back-loaded amortization 	
structure limits the potential for higher ratings. 	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, 	
Aug. 24, 2009	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Javier Cobas, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2118;	
                        javier_cobas@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Luciano Gremone, Buenos Aires (54) 11-4891-2143;	
                   luciano_gremone@standardandpoors.com

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐