TEXT-S&P affirms Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista rating

-- Chile-based toll-road concession Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista Central continues to show strong debt service coverage ratios, and its traffic volume and revenues are within our expectations. -- We are affirming our underlying 'BBB' rating on the toll road's notes. Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' underlying (SPUR) rating on Sociedad Concesionaria Autopista Central S.A.'s (Autopista Central) senior secured notes. The outlook is stable. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. The 'BBB' senior secured debt rating on Autopista Central's notes reflects the higher of the SPUR and the rating on bond insurance provider MBIA Insurance Corp. (B/Negative/--). The stable outlook on the SPUR incorporates our expectation that Autopista Central will maintain a good financial performance, in line with what we have observed in the past five years. Autopista Central's back-loaded amortization structure limits the potential for higher ratings. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology: The Interaction Of Bond Insurance And Credit Ratings, Aug. 24, 2009 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Javier Cobas, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2118; javier_cobas@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Luciano Gremone, Buenos Aires (54) 11-4891-2143; luciano_gremone@standardandpoors.com