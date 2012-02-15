版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Quality Home Brands to developing from negative

-- Weak demand for new home construction and remodeling has resulted in 	
suppressed EBITDA for U.S. Quality Home Brands Holdings's (QHB) lighting 	
products.	
     -- Although QHB recently amended its financial covenants, we believe 	
covenant cushion could weaken over the next few quarters if performance does 	
not improve as the company expects.	
     -- We are affirming our 'CCC' corporate credit rating on QHB, as well as 	
our issue-level ratings on its first-out revolving credit facility and 	
first-lien facilities.	
     -- We are revising our rating outlook to developing from negative, 	
reflecting that we could raise or lower our rating on QHB depending on the 	
company's ability to improve its operating performance and sustain sufficient 	
covenant cushion and liquidity.	
    	
     Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'CCC' corporate credit rating on Skokie, Ill.-based Quality Home Brands Holdings
LLC (QHB) and revised the outlook to developing from negative.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' rating on QHB's $20 million first-out 	
revolving credit facility. The recovery rating remains a '1', indicating our 	
expectation of a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. 	
	
We also affirmed our 'CC' ratings on QHB's other first-lien facilities--a 	
$125.6 million cash-pay term loan and a $105.9 million payment-in-kind (PIK) 	
term loan, each due in 2014. The recovery ratings remain '6', indicating our 	
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
The total reported debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2011, was about $268 	
million.	
	
"The outlook revision to developing, along with the rating affirmation, means 	
we could raise or lower our ratings on QHB," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Stephanie Harter, "depending on the company's ability to improve its 	
operating performance and sustain its improved covenant cushion despite the 	
ongoing weak U.S. residential market." We would consider an upgrade if QHB 	
generates sufficient EBITDA to sustain its improved covenant cushion and 	
maintain a manageable liquidity position, with sufficient cash balances and 	
revolver availability. We believe this would occur if QHB, after cost-cutting 	
in the last 12 months, can slightly improve its current EBITDA margin. 	
	
"However," added Ms. Harter, "if the company can't meet its projected EBITDA 	
improvement over the next few quarters, there could still be very thin 	
covenant cushion despite the covenant relief provided by the January credit 	
agreement amendment." For QHB to remain compliant on its total leverage 	
covenant, which will become effective in the third quarter of 2012, we 	
estimate adjusted bank EBITDA would need to improve by about 25% from Sept. 	
30, 2011 levels (assuming debt levels remain constant). We note that one of 	
the company's term loans have a PIK feature through the first half of 2012 	
that accretes at a faster rate than annual amortization, which makes the total 	
leverage ratio the most restrictive of its covenant tests. This, along with 	
QHB's convertible preferred stock, creates a growing liability on QHB's 	
balance sheet.	
	
The outlook is developing. Although the company received some covenant relief 	
from an amendment completed in January 2012, we believe covenant cushion could 	
be thin beginning in the third quarter of 2012 if the company does not meet 	
its internal projections. We would consider a lower rating if QHB is unable to 	
improve and sustain cushion on its leverage covenant or if the company cannot 	
comply with the covenants. We believe this could occur if EBITDA and debt 	
levels remain unchanged from year-end 2011. 	
	
Alternatively, we could raise the rating if the housing market strengthens and 	
QHB's sales and profits improve, which results in the company being able to 	
achieve and maintain adequate liquidity and sustainable covenant cushion of at 	
least 15%. We believe this could occur if EBITDA were to increase about 25% 	
over adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 (assuming debt 	
levels remain constant).	
	
