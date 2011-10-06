Text-S&P revises otlk on RBC to stable from pos

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- We are revising the outlook on Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) to stable
from positive for a potential upgrade based on our expectations that a weaker
Canadian economic recovery will provide more challenging operating conditions
than had previously been expected.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings on RBC and
related entities.
TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said it revised its outlook on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to stable from
positive on reduced expectations that future operating outperformance will
provide sufficient grounds for an upgrade in the near term. Standard & Poor's
also affirmed its ratings on the bank and related entities, including its
'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings.
"The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that RBC will maintain
stable operating performance across a range of economic conditions, though
lower growth prospects in Canada may weigh on short-to medium-term operating
performance," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lidia Parfeniuk. Our
long-term expectations are based on RBC's leading domestic franchise, with its
solid track record of top-line growth and operating performance.
Our outlook revision to positive (for a potential upgrade) on May 25, 2010,
was primarily predicated on RBC continuing to outperform its domestic peers in
the domestic retail and commercial marketplace and on clear evidence of asset
quality stabilizing and improving in the U.S. RBC met our company level
expectations; nevertheless, from an industry perspective an upgrade at this
time would not be warranted as we believe slowing economic growth will put
pressure on operating performance for RBC and other Canadian banks.
RBC continues to experience consistent and strong core operating performance
from domestic operations. We expect its exit of the U.S. retail and commercial
lending market to favor credit quality and allow for the deployment of capital
into lower risk and higher growth businesses.
A contraction of Canada's second-quarter GDP (negative 0.4% on an annualized
basis) points to what may be a bumpy path back to full capacity utilization
for the Canadian economy.
Standard & Poor's understands that RBC has limited direct exposure to European
governments and institutions currently experiencing elevated financial
stresses. However, the possible implications of future European developments
contribute further uncertainty to the general business environment. RBC has
been proactive in managing funding and liquidity requirements in light of this
elevated uncertainty.
The combined effect of these factors is to limit the foreseeable upside
potential of RBC relative to its current rating level of 'AA-'.
Considerations that continue to support RBC's credit profile include our view
of the following factors:
-- A leading domestic retail franchise with leading positions in almost
all business categories;
-- Very solid asset quality that has performed well over the most recent
economic cycle, reflecting sound and consistent underwriting and risk
management processes, as well as the positive impact of unique features of the
Canadian credit market (such as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. guarantees
of a substantial proportion of mortgage loans); and
-- Deployment of capital into lower risk/higher return businesses.
The outlook is stable. A future upgrade would hinge on sustained
outperformance of RBC's retail-oriented franchises enabling the further
augmentation of its currently moderate capital position. We could lower the
ratings if a deterioration in economic conditions were to lead to a material
erosion in its profitability and capitalization.
