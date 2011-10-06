Text-S&P revises otlk on RBC to stable from pos

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We are revising the outlook on Royal Bank of Canada ( RY.TO ) to stable from positive for a potential upgrade based on our expectations that a weaker Canadian economic recovery will provide more challenging operating conditions than had previously been expected.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings on RBC and related entities. TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) to stable from positive on reduced expectations that future operating outperformance will provide sufficient grounds for an upgrade in the near term. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its ratings on the bank and related entities, including its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings. "The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that RBC will maintain stable operating performance across a range of economic conditions, though lower growth prospects in Canada may weigh on short-to medium-term operating performance," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lidia Parfeniuk. Our long-term expectations are based on RBC's leading domestic franchise, with its solid track record of top-line growth and operating performance. Our outlook revision to positive (for a potential upgrade) on May 25, 2010, was primarily predicated on RBC continuing to outperform its domestic peers in the domestic retail and commercial marketplace and on clear evidence of asset quality stabilizing and improving in the U.S. RBC met our company level expectations; nevertheless, from an industry perspective an upgrade at this time would not be warranted as we believe slowing economic growth will put pressure on operating performance for RBC and other Canadian banks. RBC continues to experience consistent and strong core operating performance from domestic operations. We expect its exit of the U.S. retail and commercial lending market to favor credit quality and allow for the deployment of capital into lower risk and higher growth businesses. A contraction of Canada's second-quarter GDP (negative 0.4% on an annualized basis) points to what may be a bumpy path back to full capacity utilization for the Canadian economy. Standard & Poor's understands that RBC has limited direct exposure to European governments and institutions currently experiencing elevated financial stresses. However, the possible implications of future European developments contribute further uncertainty to the general business environment. RBC has been proactive in managing funding and liquidity requirements in light of this elevated uncertainty. The combined effect of these factors is to limit the foreseeable upside potential of RBC relative to its current rating level of 'AA-'. Considerations that continue to support RBC's credit profile include our view of the following factors:

-- A leading domestic retail franchise with leading positions in almost all business categories;

-- Very solid asset quality that has performed well over the most recent economic cycle, reflecting sound and consistent underwriting and risk management processes, as well as the positive impact of unique features of the Canadian credit market (such as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. guarantees of a substantial proportion of mortgage loans); and

-- Deployment of capital into lower risk/higher return businesses. The outlook is stable. A future upgrade would hinge on sustained outperformance of RBC's retail-oriented franchises enabling the further augmentation of its currently moderate capital position. We could lower the ratings if a deterioration in economic conditions were to lead to a material erosion in its profitability and capitalization. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Criteria Financial Institutions Banks: FI Criteria: Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004

-- Criteria Financial Institutions General: Methodology And Assumptions: Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework For Financial Institutions, April 21, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Lidia Parfeniuk, Toronto (1) 416-507-2517;

lidia_parfeniuk@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: John K Bartko, New York (1) 212-438-7368;

john_bartko@standardandpoors.com (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))