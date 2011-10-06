Text-S&P revise otlk on T-D Bank to stable from positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
-- We are revising the outlook on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TD Bank)
to stable from positive based on our expectations that a weak Canadian economic
recovery will provide more challenging operating conditions than had
previously been expected.
-- TD Bank continues to experience consistent and strong core operating
performance from domestic operations with a growing contribution from its U.S.
retail bank.
-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings on TD Bank
and related entities.
TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today said it revised its outlook on TD Bank to stable from positive on
reduced expectations that future operating outperformance will provide
sufficient grounds for an upgrade in the near-to-medium term.
Standard & Poor's also affirmed its ratings on the bank and related entities,
including its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit
ratings.
"The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that TD Bank will exhibit
stable ongoing operating performance, despite a possibly deteriorating
economic environment," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Connell.
This expectation is based on TD Bank's leading domestic franchise, with its
solid track record of top-line growth and operating performance, supported by
the conservative risk orientation of TD Bank's management and strategy.
Standard & Poor's believes that TD Bank is well positioned to weather more
challenging operating conditions while continuing to build its Canadian and
U.S. retail-oriented financial services franchises.
Standard & Poor's had revised the outlook to positive in June 2010, with the
potential for an upgrade linked to TD Bank's continuing strong domestic
performance, successful integration of recent U.S. acquisitions, and
sustainable improvement of its U.S. credit portfolio. The bank has continued
its strong overall performance, and has made progress on integration and
stabilization of its U.S. acquisitions (while adding further incremental
acquisitions in the meantime). Despite this progress, current economic and
market conditions have reduced the potential for an upgrade.
A contraction of Canada's second-quarter GDP (negative 0.4% on an annualized
basis) points to what may be a bumpy path back to full capacity utilization
for the Canadian economy. This and other factors have the potential to
constrain the performance of TD Bank and Canadian peer institutions in various
ways, including growing pressure on revenue growth and net interest margins
resulting from competition for loan growth and deposit balances in the face of
possibly slowing customer demand.
The combined effect of these factors is to limit the foreseeable upside
potential of the ratings relative to the bank's current level of 'AA-'.
Nonetheless, Standard & Poor's believes TD Bank is well-positioned at the
current rating level to achieve solid performance across a range of market
conditions. Considerations that continue to support TD Bank's credit profile
include our view of the following factors:
-- A leading domestic retail franchise with leading positions in most
business categories and an increasingly distinct retail service orientation;
-- A conservative management orientation and strategy that has led to a
reduced emphasis on TD Bank's wholesale banking unit as a source of earnings;
and
-- Very solid asset quality that has performed well over the most recent
economic cycle, reflecting sound and consistent underwriting and risk
management processes, as well as the positive impact of unique features of the
Canadian credit market (such as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. guarantees
of a substantial proportion of mortgage loans).
The outlook is stable. A future upgrade would likely hinge on sustained
outperformance of TD Bank's retail-oriented franchises enabling the further
augmentation of what we view as its currently adequate capital position. We
could lower the ratings if a deterioration in economic conditions were to lead
to a material erosion in the bank's profitability and capitalization.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Criteria Financial Institutions Banks: FI Criteria: Bank Rating
Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004
-- Criteria Financial Institutions General: Methodology And
Assumptions: Risk-Adjusted Capital Framework For Financial Institutions, April
21, 2009
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Thomas G Connell, Toronto (1) 416-507-2501;
thomas_connell@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Lidia Parfeniuk, Toronto (1) 416-507-2517;
lidia_parfeniuk@standardandpoors.com
(New York Ratings team)
(email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com;
Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))