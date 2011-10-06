Text-S&P revise otlk on T-D Bank to stable from positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- We are revising the outlook on Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) (TD Bank) to stable from positive based on our expectations that a weak Canadian economic recovery will provide more challenging operating conditions than had previously been expected.

-- TD Bank continues to experience consistent and strong core operating performance from domestic operations with a growing contribution from its U.S. retail bank.

-- We are affirming our 'AA-/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings on TD Bank and related entities. TORONTO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on TD Bank to stable from positive on reduced expectations that future operating outperformance will provide sufficient grounds for an upgrade in the near-to-medium term. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its ratings on the bank and related entities, including its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings. "The stable outlook incorporates our expectations that TD Bank will exhibit stable ongoing operating performance, despite a possibly deteriorating economic environment," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Connell. This expectation is based on TD Bank's leading domestic franchise, with its solid track record of top-line growth and operating performance, supported by the conservative risk orientation of TD Bank's management and strategy. Standard & Poor's believes that TD Bank is well positioned to weather more challenging operating conditions while continuing to build its Canadian and U.S. retail-oriented financial services franchises. Standard & Poor's had revised the outlook to positive in June 2010, with the potential for an upgrade linked to TD Bank's continuing strong domestic performance, successful integration of recent U.S. acquisitions, and sustainable improvement of its U.S. credit portfolio. The bank has continued its strong overall performance, and has made progress on integration and stabilization of its U.S. acquisitions (while adding further incremental acquisitions in the meantime). Despite this progress, current economic and market conditions have reduced the potential for an upgrade. A contraction of Canada's second-quarter GDP (negative 0.4% on an annualized basis) points to what may be a bumpy path back to full capacity utilization for the Canadian economy. This and other factors have the potential to constrain the performance of TD Bank and Canadian peer institutions in various ways, including growing pressure on revenue growth and net interest margins resulting from competition for loan growth and deposit balances in the face of possibly slowing customer demand. The combined effect of these factors is to limit the foreseeable upside potential of the ratings relative to the bank's current level of 'AA-'. Nonetheless, Standard & Poor's believes TD Bank is well-positioned at the current rating level to achieve solid performance across a range of market conditions. Considerations that continue to support TD Bank's credit profile include our view of the following factors:

-- A leading domestic retail franchise with leading positions in most business categories and an increasingly distinct retail service orientation;

-- A conservative management orientation and strategy that has led to a reduced emphasis on TD Bank's wholesale banking unit as a source of earnings; and

-- Very solid asset quality that has performed well over the most recent economic cycle, reflecting sound and consistent underwriting and risk management processes, as well as the positive impact of unique features of the Canadian credit market (such as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. guarantees of a substantial proportion of mortgage loans). The outlook is stable. A future upgrade would likely hinge on sustained outperformance of TD Bank's retail-oriented franchises enabling the further augmentation of what we view as its currently adequate capital position. We could lower the ratings if a deterioration in economic conditions were to lead to a material erosion in the bank's profitability and capitalization. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

