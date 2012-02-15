TEXT-S&P says Sprint Nextel rtgs unaffected by FCC actions

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Overland Park, Kan.-based wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp.
(B+/Negative/--) are not immediately affected by the FCC's proposal to suspend
wholesale wireless provider LightSquared's (unrated) network buildout
indefinitely.
The FCC's action is based on its belief that LightSquared's spectrum causes
harmful interference to global positioning system (GPS) devices and that there
is no practical way to mitigate potential interference at this time. In July
2011, Sprint Nextel entered into an agreement with LightSquared that would have
allowed Sprint Nextel to purchase capacity on LightSquared's L-band spectrum for
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) wireless services and also provide it with LTE credits
valued at about $4.5 billion. While Standard & Poor's regarded the agreement as
a potential positive for Sprint Nextel, our view was tempered by the start-up
nature of LightSquared's business and the uncertain prospects related to its
wholesale strategy and significant funding requirements. Still, a key business
risk in our analysis of Sprint Nextel is its longer term spectrum needs and its
current high dependence on majority-owned Clearwire Corp. (CCC/Developing/--).