2012年 7月 3日

FIRSTMIDWESTBANCORP/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 2 First Midwest Bancorp Inc : * Moodys downgrades first midwests ratings (senior to baa2); outlook stable * Moodys downgrades first midwests senior rating to baa2 from baa1

