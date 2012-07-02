版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 3日 星期二 05:04 BJT

EXANE/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 2 Exane SA: * Moodys downgrades exanes ratings to baa2 from baa1 * Rpt-moodys downgrades exanes ratings to baa2 from baa1

