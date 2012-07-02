TEXT-S&P corrects 2 issue ratings on M&T Bank subsidiaries

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) July 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it corrected its rating on Provident Capital Trust I, Maryland's $40 million, 8.29% trust preferred securities, due April 15, 2028, by raising it to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. Provident Capital Trust I, Maryland is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corp. In addition, we removed the rating on Provident Bank of Maryland's $50 million, 9.5% subordinated notes, due May 1, 2018, from CreditWatch negative. The rating on the notes remains unchanged at 'A-'. These notes are obligations of Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co., M&T's bank subsidiary We placed both of these ratings on CreditWatch negative in May 2009. We should have removed the ratings from CreditWatch in June 2009, mirroring the action taken on M&T. RATINGS LIST Upgraded And Removed From CreditWatch To From Provident Capital Trust I, Maryland Preferred Stock BBB BBB-/Watch Neg Removed From CreditWatch Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co. $50 mil. sub notes due 2018 A- A-/Watch Neg Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)