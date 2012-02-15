TEXT-S&P comments on NSTAR

Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the proposed settlement reached by energy company NSTAR (A+/Watch Neg/A-1) and the office of the Attorney General and the Dept. of Energy Resources in Massachusetts has no immediate effect on the company's ratings. Approval of the settlement is needed from the Massachusetts Dept. of Public Utilities, which also must approve the company's pending merger application with Northeast Utilities. Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority must also approve the merger transaction. The proposed settlement includes a modest credit to Massachusetts customers and a base rate freeze for NSTAR, which could pressure returns