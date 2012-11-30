TEXT-Fitch cuts White Tower Europe 2007-1

Nov 30 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded White Tower 2007-1's class A and E notes and affirmed all other notes due 2015, as follows: EUR36.9m class A (XS0300055620): downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AA-sf'; off Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Stable EUR19.7m class B (XS0300056198): affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative EUR19.5m class C (XS0300056271): affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 10% EUR19.4m class D (XS0300056354): affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE0% EUR11.7m class E (XS0300056511): affirmed at 'Csf'; RE0% The downgrade of the class A notes reflects concerns about the leasing profile of the collateral supporting the one remaining loan, the Spanish Loan (Heron City). Although the arbitration between the landlord and Cinesa, the cinema operator and main tenant, is now complete, resulting in the retention of Cinesa on the same lease terms and conditions, net operating income for the centre continues to decline. The Heron City loan is secured by a single leisure-oriented shopping centre located on the outskirts of Barcelona. The property's largest tenants are Cinesa, a large multiplex cinema operator, and Virgin Active, an international gym operator, which together account for 53.3% of current passing rent. The asset has not been revalued since December 2011, when the reported loan-to-value ratio (LTV) increased to 173% from circa 128% (based on a December 2010 valuation), representing a 56% market value decline since loan origination. The centre targets a young demographic, making it particularly exposed to the very high levels of youth unemployment in Spain. The level of occupancy has continued to decline to 84.5% from 86% at the last rating action and rental arrears also continue to increase, now standing at EUR1.5m. The Heron City loan passed its scheduled maturity date in December 2011 and the borrower has negotiated with the special servicer for a six-month renewable standstill agreement. The standstill periods envisage certain conditions precedents, designed to enhance the value of the asset. Many of the asset management requirements relate to the leisure units within the centre, in particular the bowling alley and cinema space. The completion of the Cinesa condition precedent for the first standstill period, i.e. maintaining its position within the centre, has significantly reduced the risk of rental income decline in the near term. However, uncertainty remains surrounding the successful conversion and leasing of the bowling alley to a supermarket operator. The second standstill period, which is planned to start in January 2013, is contingent upon planning authorisations and lease completion. Fitch is concerned by the Heron City asset's poor prospects of sustained income generation and, given the recent performance and worsening economic conditions in Spain, restricting the borrower's ability to refinance or sell the asset by the October 2015 maturity. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer, periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria