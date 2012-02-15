TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'B-' from 'BB-'

-- Standard & Poor's is concerned about Montreal-based Yellow Media Inc.'s weakening operating performance, as well as various actions the company has taken recently to deal with refinancing risk. -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Yellow Media by three notches to 'B-' from 'BB-'. -- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'BB-' and lowering our rating on the subordinated debt to 'CCC' from 'B'. The recovery ratings on the debt are unchanged. -- We are also lowering our rating on the company's preferred shares to 'C' from 'P-4 (Low)' following the company's decision to suspend dividends on these securities. -- Finally, we are keeping all the ratings on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications where they were placed Dec. 5, 2011. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concerns about Yellow Media's deteriorating cash flows and arguably poor access to the capital markets, which we believe limits its available options for refinancing upcoming debt maturities. Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based classified directory publisher Yellow Media Inc. three notches to 'B-' from 'BB-'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Yellow Media) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on Yellow Media's subordinated debt to 'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default situation. (For the complete corporate credit rationale, see the research report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following this media release.) Separately, we lowered our Canada scale rating on the company's preferred shares to 'C' from 'P-4 (Low)' following Yellow Media's Feb. 9, 2012, announcement to suspend future dividends on all preferred shares outstanding of the company. We expect to lower the ratings on these securities to 'D' upon nonpayment of the dividends on their respective payment dates. Finally, we are keeping all our ratings on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications where they were placed Dec. 5, 2011. At Dec. 31, 2011, the company had about C$1.8 billion of debt and about C$732 million of preferred shares outstanding. "The downgrade follows Yellow Media's weak operating performance for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, which, combined with several corporate actions the company announced on Feb. 9, materially increase refinancing risk, in our opinion," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari. We also note that Yellow Media's limited financial flexibility to invest in growth initiatives will affect its ability to increase its online revenue more materially in the near term. While we believe that the company should be able to generate meaningful discretionary cash flow, at least in the next couple of years, we note that internal cash flow might not be sufficient to fully repay the sizable amount of debt maturing in the next couple of years. Given arguably poor access to capital markets (as evidenced by the price of the company's securities relative to book value), we feel that Yellow Media will be challenged to refinance its debt obligations. The company remains on CreditWatch negative. This CreditWatch placement indicates that we could either affirm or lower the ratings on Yellow Media by one or more notches in the near future. Standard & Poor's will likely resolve this CreditWatch once it has had an opportunity to fully evaluate the measures company management is taking to address refinancing risks. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Advertising Industry, Aug. 18, 2009 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Madhav Hari, CFA, Toronto (1) 416-507-2522; madhav_hari@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Lori Harris, Toronto (1) 416-507-2546; lori_harris@standardandpoors.com