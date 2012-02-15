版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'B-' from 'BB-'

-- Standard & Poor's is concerned about Montreal-based Yellow Media 	
Inc.'s weakening operating performance, as well as various actions the company 	
has taken recently to deal with refinancing risk.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on 	
Yellow Media by three notches to 'B-' from 'BB-'.	
     -- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the 	
company's senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'BB-' and lowering our rating on 	
the subordinated debt to 'CCC' from 'B'. The recovery ratings on the debt are 	
unchanged.	
     -- We are also lowering our rating on the company's preferred shares to 	
'C' from 'P-4 (Low)' following the company's decision to suspend dividends on 	
these securities.	
     -- Finally, we are keeping all the ratings on the company on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications where they were placed Dec. 5, 2011.	
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concerns about Yellow Media's 	
deteriorating cash flows and arguably poor access to the capital markets, 	
which we believe limits its available options for refinancing upcoming debt 	
maturities.	
    	
     Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based classified directory
publisher Yellow Media Inc. three notches to 'B-' from 'BB-'. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's
senior unsecured debt to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Yellow
Media) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
default.	
	
	
	
We also lowered our issue-level rating on Yellow Media's subordinated debt to 	
'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery 	
rating on this debt is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of 	
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default situation. (For the complete 	
corporate credit rationale, see the research report to be published on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following this media 	
release.)	
	
Separately, we lowered our Canada scale rating on the company's preferred 	
shares to 'C' from 'P-4 (Low)' following Yellow Media's Feb. 9, 2012, 	
announcement to suspend future dividends on all preferred shares outstanding 	
of the company. We expect to lower the ratings on these securities to 'D' upon 	
nonpayment of the dividends on their respective payment dates. 	
	
Finally, we are keeping all our ratings on the company on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications where they were placed Dec. 5, 2011. At Dec. 31, 2011, 	
the company had about C$1.8 billion of debt and about C$732 million of 	
preferred shares outstanding.	
	
"The downgrade follows Yellow Media's weak operating performance for the three 	
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, which, combined with several corporate actions the 	
company announced on Feb. 9, materially increase refinancing risk, in our 	
opinion," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari. 	
	
We also note that Yellow Media's limited financial flexibility to invest in 	
growth initiatives will affect its ability to increase its online revenue more 	
materially in the near term. While we believe that the company should be able 	
to generate meaningful discretionary cash flow, at least in the next couple of 	
years, we note that internal cash flow might not be sufficient to fully repay 	
the sizable amount of debt maturing in the next couple of years. Given 	
arguably poor access to capital markets (as evidenced by the price of the 	
company's securities relative to book value), we feel that Yellow Media will 	
be challenged to refinance its debt obligations.	
	
The company remains on CreditWatch negative. This CreditWatch placement 	
indicates that we could either affirm or lower the ratings on Yellow Media by 	
one or more notches in the near future. Standard & Poor's will likely resolve 	
this CreditWatch once it has had an opportunity to fully evaluate the measures 	
company management is taking to address refinancing risks.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 	
2008Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 	
27, 2009	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Advertising Industry, Aug. 18, 2009	
	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Madhav Hari, CFA, Toronto (1) 416-507-2522;	
                        madhav_hari@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Lori Harris, Toronto (1) 416-507-2546;	
                   lori_harris@standardandpoors.com

