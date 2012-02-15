TEXT-S&P cuts Yellow Media to 'B-' from 'BB-'

-- Standard & Poor's is concerned about Montreal-based Yellow Media
Inc.'s weakening operating performance, as well as various actions the company
has taken recently to deal with refinancing risk.
-- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on
Yellow Media by three notches to 'B-' from 'BB-'.
-- At the same time, we are lowering our issue-level rating on the
company's senior secured debt to 'B-' from 'BB-' and lowering our rating on
the subordinated debt to 'CCC' from 'B'. The recovery ratings on the debt are
unchanged.
-- We are also lowering our rating on the company's preferred shares to
'C' from 'P-4 (Low)' following the company's decision to suspend dividends on
these securities.
-- Finally, we are keeping all the ratings on the company on CreditWatch
with negative implications where they were placed Dec. 5, 2011.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects our concerns about Yellow Media's
deteriorating cash flows and arguably poor access to the capital markets,
which we believe limits its available options for refinancing upcoming debt
maturities.
Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its
long-term corporate credit rating on Montreal-based classified directory
publisher Yellow Media Inc. three notches to 'B-' from 'BB-'. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's
senior unsecured debt to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating on Yellow
Media) from 'BB-'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
default.
We also lowered our issue-level rating on Yellow Media's subordinated debt to
'CCC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The recovery
rating on this debt is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of
negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a default situation. (For the complete
corporate credit rationale, see the research report to be published on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal immediately following this media
release.)
Separately, we lowered our Canada scale rating on the company's preferred
shares to 'C' from 'P-4 (Low)' following Yellow Media's Feb. 9, 2012,
announcement to suspend future dividends on all preferred shares outstanding
of the company. We expect to lower the ratings on these securities to 'D' upon
nonpayment of the dividends on their respective payment dates.
Finally, we are keeping all our ratings on the company on CreditWatch with
negative implications where they were placed Dec. 5, 2011. At Dec. 31, 2011,
the company had about C$1.8 billion of debt and about C$732 million of
preferred shares outstanding.
"The downgrade follows Yellow Media's weak operating performance for the three
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, which, combined with several corporate actions the
company announced on Feb. 9, materially increase refinancing risk, in our
opinion," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Madhav Hari.
We also note that Yellow Media's limited financial flexibility to invest in
growth initiatives will affect its ability to increase its online revenue more
materially in the near term. While we believe that the company should be able
to generate meaningful discretionary cash flow, at least in the next couple of
years, we note that internal cash flow might not be sufficient to fully repay
the sizable amount of debt maturing in the next couple of years. Given
arguably poor access to capital markets (as evidenced by the price of the
company's securities relative to book value), we feel that Yellow Media will
be challenged to refinance its debt obligations.
The company remains on CreditWatch negative. This CreditWatch placement
indicates that we could either affirm or lower the ratings on Yellow Media by
one or more notches in the near future. Standard & Poor's will likely resolve
this CreditWatch once it has had an opportunity to fully evaluate the measures
company management is taking to address refinancing risks.
