TEXT-S&P revises AmerCable watch to positive

-- U.S. electric cable manufacturer Amercable Inc. has agreed to be 	
acquired by France-based cable manufacturer Nexans S.A. for approximately $275 	
million.	
     -- We are revising our CreditWatch listing on Amercable's ratings to 	
CreditWatch positive from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Jan. 	
26, 2012, based on the higher rating on Nexans.	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor the progress 	
that the companies have made toward closing the transaction, which they 	
anticipate to occur within the next 30 days.	
    	
     Feb 15 - Standard & Poor's Rating Services revised its CreditWatch
implications on El Dorado, Ark.-based AmerCable Inc. to positive from negative
following the announcement that the company had agreed to be acquired by Nexans
S.A..	
	
"The action reflects Amercable being acquired by a higher-rated entity and our 	
expectation that its existing debt will likely be refinanced by Nexans at the 	
closing of the transaction," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gayle 	
Bowerman.	
	
The CreditWatch listing follows the announcement that AmerCable has agreed to 	
be acquired by higher-rated Nexans. Under the terms of the agreement, Nexans 	
will pay $275 million in cash for AmerCable, funding the acquisition out of 	
existing available cash. We expect that AmerCable's existing debt will likely 	
be repaid by Nexans as part of the acquisition.	
	
The 'B-' rating on AmerCable reflects our assessment of the company's business 	
risk profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" 	
(as our criteria define the terms). The company maintains thin cash balances 	
and may be unable to fund daily operations if their revolver is not 	
refinanced. We expect that even small fluctuations in EBTIDA may result in a 	
covenant violation without a contribution from the company's private equity 	
sponsor.	
	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will monitor the progress that the 	
companies make toward closing the transaction, which they anticipate doing 	
within the next 30 days, subject to customary closing conditions. We expect, 	
upon closing, to raise our corporate credit rating on AmerCable, aligning it 	
with our rating on Nexans and, subsequently, to withdraw both our corporate 	
credit and issue-level ratings on the company.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings referenced 	
herein can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Gayle Bowerman, New York (1) 212-438-1706;	
                        gayle_bowerman@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Antoine Cornu, Paris (33) 1-4420-6796;	
                   antoine_cornu@standardandpoors.com

