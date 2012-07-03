TEXT-S&P affirms J. Safra Holding 'BBB+' rating

Overview
-- Standard & Poor's is concerned about ongoing extraordinary increases
in house prices in Switzerland.
-- After Safra Group's recent announcement that it is acquiring a
controlling stake in Bank Sarasin & Cie AG (not rated), we expect the
pan-European Safra group of private banks, of which J. Safra Holding AG is the
parent, to benefit from synergies with Bank Sarasin.
-- We are affirming the ratings on Swiss holding company J. Safra Holding
AG and on its subsidiary Banque Safra-Luxembourg.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the Bank Sarasin acquisition
might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset
potential pressure on our anchor assessment for banks operating only in
Switzerland.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+/A-2'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Swiss holding company J.
Safra Holding AG and its 'A-/A-2' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on subsidiary Banque Safra-Luxembourg. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that the announced acquisition of Bank
Sarasin & Cie AG might have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra
Holding AG to offset potential pressure on our anchor assessment for banks
operating only in Switzerland, under our criteria. We rate J. Safra Holding AG
based on our analysis of the pan-European Safra group of private banks
(pan-European Safra).
In our view, the residential real estate price increases we have observed in
Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks
that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing
economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic
environment in which the Swiss banks are operating, and to lower our ratings
by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Loan Exposure To
Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on
July 3, 2012).
However, following Safra's recent announcement that it is acquiring a
controlling stake in Bank Sarasin & Cie AG (not rated), we expect pan-European
Safra to develop synergies with Bank Sarasin, increase its international
activities, and develop strategies concerning tax-compliant assets. This could
offset the potential downside pressure on J. Safra Holding AG's anchor, in our
view.
Our current ratings on pan-European Safra still reflect our view of its
"moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms.
We assess pan-European Safra's group credit profile, as our criteria define
this term, at the same level as its SACP. We give no uplift for extraordinary
parental or government support because we consider the group to have "low"
systemic importance in Switzerland (Swiss Confederation; unsolicited
AAA/Stable/A-1+), which we view as "supportive" to its banking industry.
The ratings on J. Safra Holding AG stand one notch below those on Banque
Safra-Luxembourg to reflect the holding company's structural subordination to
pan-European Safra's private banking operations.
Outlook
The stable outlook factors in our view that the Bank Sarasin acquisition might
have sufficient positive implications on J. Safra Holding AG to offset
potential pressure on our anchor for banks operating only in Switzerland due
to ongoing extraordinary increases in domestic house prices.
We might lower the ratings in the event of unexpected litigation charges or
significant regulatory or fiscal changes to offshore financial centers that
would damage pan-European Safra's global franchise and business position.
We would consider a positive rating action if we were to see noticeable
strengthening in pan-European Safra's business position through an enlarged
customer base and significant client asset inflow, and in particular, through
the unlocking of synergies with Switzerland-based Bank Sarasin & Cie AG. We
might also raise the ratings if capitalization improved to the point where our
expected risk-adjusted capital ratio for pan-European Safra, before
adjustments, was above 15%.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
Bank Holding Company Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
SACP a-
Anchor a
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
J. Safra Holding AG
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2
Banque Safra-Luxembourg
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
Senior Unsecured A-
Short-Term Debt A-2
