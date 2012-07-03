版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Basler Kantonalbank outlook to negative

July 3 - Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Basler 
Kantonalbank (BKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio.
     -- We are revising our outlook on BKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Swiss financial institution Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) to negative from
stable. The 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings
were affirmed.

Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more 
negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to 
lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative 
On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," 
published on July 3, 2012). Nevertheless, we understand that BKB is committed 
to conservative and prudent underwriting and lending standards.

Our ratings on BKB still reflect the 'a' anchor for a bank operating only in 
Switzerland and our view of BKB's adequate business position, very strong 
capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong 
liquidity. 

We regard BKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood 
that BKB's owner, the Canton of Basel-City (AA+/Stable/A-1+), would provide 
timely and sufficient support to BKB as "extremely high". Because of this, we 
incorporate a two-notch uplift from BKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile 
(SACP) into the long-term rating. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
BKB's mortgage loan book. 

Negative rating actions may also be triggered by a change of BKB's role for, 
or link with, the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, leading us to 
reassess the bank's GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario 
to be unlikely and would expect BKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered.

We might also take a more negative view of BKB's SACP and lower the ratings if 
BKB's currently very strong capital position were to weaken, with the 
projected risk-adjusted capital ratio falling to lower than 15%.

We view the likelihood of an upgrade as remote at this stage, barring an 
upgrade of the canton.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating             AA+/Negative/A-1+

SACP                             aa-
 Anchor                          a
 Business Position               Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings            Very Strong (+2)
 Risk Position                   Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity           Average and Strong (0)

Support                          +2
 GRE Support                     +2
 Group Support                   0
 Sovereign Support               0

Additional Factors               0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
 
Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Basler Kantonalbank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AA+/Negative/A-1+  AA+/Stable/A-1+
 Senior Unsecured*                      AA+                AA+ 
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AA+/A-1+           AA+/A-1+            
    

*Guaranteed by Canton of Basel-City.


