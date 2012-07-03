TEXT-S&P revises Basler Kantonalbank outlook to negative

July 3 - Overview -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland. -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks like Basler Kantonalbank (BKB), which has a sizable mortgage loan portfolio. -- We are revising our outlook on BKB to negative from stable and affirming our 'AA+/A-1+' ratings. -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on BKB if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Swiss financial institution Basler Kantonalbank (BKB) to negative from stable. The 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings were affirmed. Rationale The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and to lower our ratings by one notch (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). Nevertheless, we understand that BKB is committed to conservative and prudent underwriting and lending standards. Our ratings on BKB still reflect the 'a' anchor for a bank operating only in Switzerland and our view of BKB's adequate business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding, and strong liquidity. We regard BKB as a government-related entity (GRE) and assess the likelihood that BKB's owner, the Canton of Basel-City (AA+/Stable/A-1+), would provide timely and sufficient support to BKB as "extremely high". Because of this, we incorporate a two-notch uplift from BKB's 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) into the long-term rating. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of BKB's mortgage loan book. Negative rating actions may also be triggered by a change of BKB's role for, or link with, the canton or changes in the statutory guarantee, leading us to reassess the bank's GRE status. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect BKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered. We might also take a more negative view of BKB's SACP and lower the ratings if BKB's currently very strong capital position were to weaken, with the projected risk-adjusted capital ratio falling to lower than 15%. We view the likelihood of an upgrade as remote at this stage, barring an upgrade of the canton. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ SACP aa- Anchor a Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Average and Strong (0) Support +2 GRE Support +2 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Basler Kantonalbank Counterparty Credit Rating AA+/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Stable/A-1+ Senior Unsecured* AA+ AA+ Certificate Of Deposit AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+ *Guaranteed by Canton of Basel-City. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.