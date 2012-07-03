版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Schwyzer Kantonalbank outlook to negative

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- In our view, this poses a risk for domestic-oriented banks with 
sizable mortgage portfolios, like Schwyzer Kantonalbank (SZKB).
     -- We are revising our outlook on SZKB to negative from stable and 
affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings.
     -- The negative outlook reflects that we might lower the ratings on SZKB 
if the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of 
the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate.
 
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Switzerland-based financial institution Schwyzer Kantonalbank (SZKB)
to negative from stable. The 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty 
credit ratings were affirmed.

Rationale
The outlook revision stems from our view that the residential real estate 
price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years 
represent a risk for those Swiss banks that have mainly domestic operations. 
If this trend continues, we might lower the ratings on SZKB by one notch if 
the growing economic imbalance were to lead us to a more negative view of the 
economic environment in which Swiss banks operate (see "Outlook On Nine Swiss 
Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property Prices; Ratings On All Swiss 
Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012).

Nevertheless, we acknowledge that SZKB has already taken proactive measures in 
response to the price developments in the domestic home property market. We 
also consider that the bank adheres to conservative and prudent lending and 
underwriting practices.

Our ratings on SZKB still reflect our assessment of the bank's adequate 
business position, very strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, 
average funding, and strong liquidity, reflecting SZKB's stand-alone credit 
profile (SACP) of 'aa-'.

We consider SZKB to be a government-related entity with an "extremely high" 
likelihood of extraordinary support from its owner, the Canton of Schwyz 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+), in times of stress. This results in a three-notch rating 
uplift from the SACP. The canton guarantees all of SZKB's obligations.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the likelihood of a downgrade if residential 
real estate prices in Switzerland keep increasing at the pace we have observed 
over the past three years, potentially putting pressure on the quality of 
SZKB's mortgage loan book. 

Negative rating actions may also result from a weakening of SZKB's role for or 
link with the canton, or from changes in the statutory guarantee that may lead 
to a loosening of SZKB's ties with the canton. However, we currently consider 
this scenario to be unlikely and would expect SZKB's existing obligations to 
be grandfathered.

An improvement in SZKB's SACP is unlikely at this stage, in view of the bank's 
comparatively concentrated business model.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating             AAA/Negative/A-1+

SACP                             aa-
 Anchor                          a
 Business Position               Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings            Very Strong (+2)
 Risk Position                   Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity           Average and Strong (0)

Support                          +3
 GRE Support                     +3
 Group Support                   0
 Sovereign Support               0

Additional Factors               0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Schwyzer Kantonalbank
 Counterparty Credit Rating             AAA/Negative/A-1+  AAA/Stable/A-1+
 Senior Unsecured*                      AAA                AAA 
 Certificate Of Deposit                 AAA/A-1+           AAA/A-1+ 

*Guaranteed by the Canton of Schwyz.


