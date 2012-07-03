版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Bank Vontobel at 'A+/A-1'

Overview
     -- We have observed a trend of rising residential real estate prices in 
Switzerland.
     -- Following a review of the Swiss banking sector, we still regard Bank 
Vontobel AG and Vontobel Holding AG as having low sensitivity to imbalances in 
the Swiss housing market. 
     -- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1' ratings on Bank Vontobel and our 'A/A-1' 
ratings on Vontobel Holding.
     -- The negative outlook still reflects our belief that the bank will 
likely actively participate in market consolidation, weakening its currently 
strong capital position. We also anticipate continuous pressure, owing to 
likely subdued market activities. 
 

Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+' 
long-term counterparty credit ratings on Switzerland-based Bank Vontobel AG 
and its 'A' long-term counterparty credit ratings on Vontobel Holding AG. The 
'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on both entities were affirmed. 
The outlook remains negative.

Rationale
The rating affirmations follow our review of the Swiss banking industry. We 
have observed an increase of residential property prices in Switzerland over 
the past three years, which we believe represent a risk for those Swiss banks 
that have mainly domestic operations. If this trend continues, the growing 
economic imbalance may lead us to a more negative view of the economic 
environment in which Swiss banks operate and to lower our ratings by one notch 
(see "Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed," published on July 3, 2012). 
However, Vontobel's sensitivity to imbalances in the Swiss housing market is, 
in our view, low. We therefore don't foresee a deterioration of the group's 
stand-alone credit profile as a result.

Our ratings on Vontobel reflect its anchor of 'a', its moderate business 
position, strong capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average 
funding, and adequate liquidity. The stand-alone credit profile is 'a'. The 
ratings also factor in our view of the bank's "moderate" systemic importance 
to the Swiss Confederation (unsolicited ratings AAA/Stable/A-1+).


Outlook
The negative outlook still reflects our belief that the bank will likely 
actively participate in market consolidation, leading to a weakening of its 
currently strong capital position. The outlook also reflects our view that the 
bank's revenues will remain under pressure, owing to likely subdued market 
activities.

We regard an upgrade as unlikely at this stage, given the group's current 
business and financial profiles. However, we might consider a positive rating 
action if we saw a significant nominal improvement in Vontobel's market 
position and regional diversification in international private banking and, as 
a result, a reduction of its reliance on market-sensitive income from its 
certificates business.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating           A+/Negative/A-1
Bank Holding Company Rating    A/Negative/A-1

SACP                           a
 Anchor                        a
 Business Position             Moderate (-1) 
 Capital and Earnings          Strong (+1) 
 Risk Position                 Adequate (0) 
 Funding and Liquidity         Average and Adequate (0)

Support                        0
 GRE Support                   0
 Group Support                 0
 Sovereign Support             +1
Additional Factors             0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Outlook On Nine Swiss Banks To Negative On Exposure To Rising Property 
Prices; Ratings On All Swiss Banks Affirmed, July 3, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 
 
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Bank Vontobel AG
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Negative/A-1    
 Certificate Of Deposit                 A+/A-1                 

Vontobel Holding AG
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A/Negative/A-1     



