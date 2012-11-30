TEXT - S&P may still cut Digital Generation ratings

Overview -- We originally placed the ratings on Digital Generation Inc., an Irving, Texas-based company that provides technology services for delivering media, on CreditWatch with negative implications in July 2012, based on the company's plan to explore strategic alternatives. -- The ratings remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. The corporate credit rating on Digital Generation remains 'B+'. -- The continued CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that the strategic alternative the company ultimately choses could hurt the company's credit profile. Rating Action On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that the ratings on Digital Generation Inc. would remain on CreditWatch with negative implications. The corporate credit rating remains 'B+'. Rationale The original CreditWatch listing was based on Digital Generation's announcement that it was exploring strategic alternatives to increase shareholder value. Possible alternatives include partnerships, business model alternatives, a sale or other transaction. Subsequently on Sept. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings (including the corporate credit rating) on Digital Generation to 'B+' from 'BB-', based on weak operating performance. We believe the company's performance will improve modestly in the rest of 2012 and 2013. Digital Generation's operating performance was soft in the third quarter, but in line with our revised expectation in September. Quarterly revenues increased 11% year over year, but EBITDA declined 11% year over year. The poor performance was mainly a result of weakness at its online segment, which has an outsized exposure to Europe. The company's TV segment is more stable, but its profitability is suffering from lower spending by movie studio clients as well as overall pricing pressure. We expect about 20% revenue growth (mainly from acquisitions) in 2012, and low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2013. Our EBITDA expectations for the full year 2012 and 2013 are for mid- to low-single-digit percentage annual EBITDA growth. We believe the company can maintain sufficient covenant headroom over the next 12 months, approximately, together with $69 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and our expectation of more than $50 million in discretionary cash flow for full-year 2012 and 2013. If operating performance proves weaker than our revised expectations, the margin of compliance with covenants could narrow when the maximum debt leverage ratio steps down in June 2013. In the third quarter, Digital Generation's margin of compliance with its maximum leverage covenant tightened to about 8% because of the EBITDA decline. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, debt leverage was 3.9x, down modestly from 4.0x at the end of 2011, resulting from debt repayment from cash flow. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will assess the likely credit impact of the strategic alternative chosen by Digital Generation's board of directors and discuss with the management team its operating and financial strategies. If the company's margin of financial covenant compliance decreases further from the current level without prospects of a reversal, and cash and short-term investments decline meaningfully, we could lower the ratings to 'B' prior to resolution of the CreditWatch. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Digital Generation Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior Secured B+/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3