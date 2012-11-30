TEXT - S&P revises Liberty Mutual Insurance Group outlook

Overview -- In our view it will take longer to turn around Liberty's commercial insurance business that has hurt overall operating performance. -- We are affirming our ratings on Liberty and revising the outlook to stable from positive. -- Liberty's reserve profile will change more gradually than its business mix. Rating Action On Nov. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB-' counterparty credit and senior debt ratings on Liberty Mutual Group Inc. (Liberty) and affirmed its 'A-' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Liberty's operating companies. At the same time, we revised the outlook to stable from positive. Rationale The revised outlook reflects our view that Liberty still needs significant work to improve its commercial insurance segment performance, particularly in workers' compensation, which has hurt overall operating results. For the first nine months of 2012, Liberty's commercial insurance segment produced a combined ratio (excluding catastrophes and prior-year development) of 107.0% compared with 106.8% during the same period in 2011. We recognize that management's strategies to improve performance within commercial lines, including enhanced use of predictive modeling, increasing rates significantly, allowing retentions to drop on underperforming accounts, and expanding its domestic personal and international insurance businesses. We view the declining proportion of workers' compensation premiums relative to the overall book as a significant step in the right direction--we expect it to comprise about 11% of net premiums written in 2012, down from 18.5% in 2008. Nonetheless, we expect Liberty's reserve profile to change more gradually. Accordingly, we expect workers' compensation to represent more than 30% of the company's total reserves, which still is above industry averages, and still poses some risks in terms of potential reserve volatility during the next few years. The ratings affirmation reflects Liberty's leading position in the U.S. property/casualty insurance market and selected international markets. The ratings also reflect the group's strong and well-diversified business mix by product and geographic region. Liberty benefits from strong investments and very strong liquidity, as well as favorable expense differentiation. Partially mitigating these favorable factors are Liberty's weak underwriting results in commercial lines (mainly related to workers' compensation), susceptibility to potential prior-year adverse reserve development, and its limited financial flexibility stemming from its relatively low fixed-charge coverage. Outlook The outlook is stable. As the company shifts its business allocation, we expect its prospective earnings to become more diversified. We anticipate that this will support better operating performance. Nonetheless, it may take a few years for the reserve profile to change. In the interim, the company remains susceptible to prior-year reserve development, particularly in workers' compensation. We expect Liberty's overall net premium growth to be in the mid-single digits in 2012 and 2013, led by rate increases in its domestic personal lines and commercial lines, as well as new business generation within its international segment. This will be somewhat offset by lower renewal retention levels within Liberty's domestic commercial business as the company focuses on underwriting discipline, particularly improving profitability in its workers' compensation segment. For 2012, we expect a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) calendar-year combined ratio of about 104%-105%, including catastrophe losses during the first nine months of 2012, losses from super storm Sandy, and a normal level of catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year. In full-year 2012 and 2013 we expect a return on revenue of 4%-6%. In 2013, we expect a GAAP combined ratio of about 101%-104%, including four to five percentage points of normalized catastrophe losses. We also expect Liberty's capital adequacy to remain strong for the next couple of years. We expect consolidated financial leverage of about 25% to remain moderate and fixed-charge coverage of about 5x for full-year 2012. We could raise the ratings during the next 24 months if Liberty's performance compares favorably to the industry overall and if management's efforts to improve commercial operations (particularly workers' compensation) gain momentum. We also expect Liberty to continue to enhance its risk management practices as its risk profile changes, maintain its strong competitive position, and demonstrate capital adequacy above the rating level. However, we could lower the ratings during the next 24 months if Liberty's overall operating performance deteriorates significantly, with a combined ratio of more than 110% (including three to four percentage points of normalized catastrophe losses); if its workers' compensation line performs worse than the industry and peers; if its strong enterprise risk management capabilities deteriorate; if material adverse reserve development ensues; or if its capital adequacy declines below the rating level. Related Criteria And Research -- For The U.S. Property/Casualty Industry, Making Workers' Compensation Profitable May Be Mission Impossible, Jan. 23, 2012 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Liberty Mutual Group Inc. 