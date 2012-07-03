TEXT-S&P comments on Verso Paper Holdings LLC

July 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today its ratings on
Memphis, Tenn.-based coated paper producer Verso Paper Holdings LLC
(Verso Paper; B/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the company's
announcement that it could pursue a potential business combination with NewPage
Corp. (D/--/--) as part of a consensual plan of reorganization in NewPage's
Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. At this time, we believe there is substantial
uncertainty that such a proposed combination could occur given that NewPage
disclosed today that it has been advised that the first-lien noteholder group
did not support the proposed combination and that NewPage does not anticipate
further discussions regarding this proposal.
However, if a proposal for a combination were to become more likely to occur
then we would reassess any potential ratings impact for Verso Paper, including
any possible synergy benefits and deleveraging through a business combination
of the two largest coated paper manufacturers in North America.
The 'B' corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects our view of the
combination of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk.
Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, substitution
risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, and
vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. In addition,
despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat weak over
the next year, we expect Verso's liquidity to remain "adequate," attributable
to its cash position, new credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt
maturity profile following its recently completed exchange offers.
Under the proposed plan of reorganization, NewPage's first-lien noteholders
will receive $1.425 billion of value, or an estimated 83% recovery, consisting
of $1.075 billion of new Verso Paper first-lien notes, $150 million of Verso
Paper common stock, and $200 million of cash. The proposed transaction would
also include a 100% recovery in cash to repay NewPage's debtor-in-possession
financing. Verso Paper plans to raise new first-lien debt to repay in cash
some or all of the new Verso Paper first-lien notes at the closing of the
proposed transaction. In addition, Verso Paper Finance Holdings' PIK term loan
due February 2013 is to be refinanced with a new maturity date no earlier than
2019. Pro forma for the combination, Verso Paper's management estimates net
leverage through first-lien debt to be approximately 2.5x. Furthermore,
management estimates identifiable cost synergies of $125 million to $150
million, or 2.4% to 2.9% of combined sales.