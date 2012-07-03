TEXT-fitch affirms Holmes Master Issuer plc following restructure

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Holmes Master Trusts' outstanding notes at 'AAAsf' following a number of programme amendments. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The notes are backed by UK mortgage loans originated historically by Abbey National plc (Abbey) and, following the Part VII scheme effected in May 2010, mortgage loans originated by Santander UK plc (Santander; 'A'/Stable/'F1'). Santander is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander SA The restructuring involved, based on the information provided to Fitch, the Programme Amendments, which included minor amendments to Swap Documentation, amendments to the Servicing Agreement and lowering of the Seller Downgrade Trigger from 'A'/'F1' to 'BBB+'/'F2' will not result in a withdrawal or downgrade on any of the ratings assigned by Fitch to the notes issued by Holmes Master Issuer PLC. The outstanding notes, which Fitch has affirmed are as follows: Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2007-1 Class 4A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2007-2 Class 4A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2010-1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2011-1 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2011-2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2011-3 Class A1: affirmed at 'F1+sf'; Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2012-1 Class A1: affirmed at 'F1+sf'; Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2012-2 Class A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Holmes Master Issuer PLC - Issue 2012-3 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Class B1: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The source of information identified for this rating action was informed by information from Santander UK plc. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 14 March 2011, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions', dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions