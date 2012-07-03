TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on Arab Bank group entities

Overview
-- We have reviewed the wider implications for Jordan-based Arab Bank
group' entities of risks that we consider to be high in several Middle East
and North Africa (MENA) countries where the group is present. Risks for the
Arab Bank group's financial profile are increasing, in our opinion, owing to
continuing political uncertainties and social tensions.
-- We have revised our assessment of the group's risk position to
moderate and lowered our group credit profile assessment to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.
-- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on Europe Arab
Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd., the foreign subsidiaries of the group's
main operating entity, Arab Bank PLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and
affirming the 'A-2' short-term ratings. The outlooks are negative.
-- We are also lowering our ratings on Arab Bank PLC's branches in
Bahrain, Dubai, Qatar, and Singapore to 'BB/B' to equalize them with the
ratings on the parent. The outlooks are negative.
-- We are affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on Arab Bank
PLC, with a negative outlook.
-- The negative outlooks on Arab Bank PLC and its foreign branches mirror
the negative outlook on Jordan. The negative outlook on Arab Bank PLC's
foreign subsidiaries takes into account the negative outlook on the parent, as
well as the downward pressure on the Arab Bank group's creditworthiness owing
to its large exposure to the MENA region.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services took the following rating
actions on various subsidiaries and foreign branches of Jordan-based Arab Bank
group:
-- We affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit
ratings on the group's main operating entity, Arab Bank PLC. The outlook
remains negative.
-- We lowered our long-term counterparty credit ratings on subsidiaries
Europe Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We
affirmed our 'A-2' short-term ratings on the two banks. The outlooks are
negative.
-- We lowered our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on
foreign branches Arab Bank PLC (Singapore), Arab Bank PLC (Dubai), and Arab
Bank PLC (Qatar) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB+/A-2' and Arab Bank PLC (Bahrain) to
'BB/B' from 'BBB/A-3'. The outlooks on these four branches are negative.
Rationale
The rating actions follow our review of the wider implications for
Jordan-based Arab Bank PLC and several related entities (together the Arab
Bank group) of the continuing social tensions, political uncertainties, and
resulting economic challenges in some of the Middle East and North Africa
(MENA) countries where the group operates. As a result of our review, we have
revised our assessments of the group's risk position to "moderate" from
"adequate" and of its group credit profile (GCP) to 'bbb' from 'bbb+'.
We expect the operating environment and the credit conditions in various MENA
countries, especially in North Africa, to remain unfavorable for the group's
business and financial profiles. We could consequently consider revising our
economic risk scores of the respective domestic banking systems, in accordance
with our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. This
would in turn increase the likelihood of a further downward revision of the
group credit profile (GCP).
Concurrently, the downgrades of the four foreign branches of Arab Bank PLC
reflect our opinion of the close correlation between the creditworthiness of
the branches and the parent. Owing to their legal status as foreign branches
rather than separately established subsidiaries, and their closer management
ties with their parent, the distinction between the assets and liabilities of
these branches and those of the parent is less than for the group's foreign
subsidiaries.
The ratings on subsidiaries Europe Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd.
reflect our 'bbb' GCP for Arab Bank group. The ratings on the group's main
operating entity, Jordan-based Arab Bank PLC, and its foreign branches are
three notches below the GCP as we cap these ratings at the level of the
sovereign ratings on Jordan (BB/Negative/B).
In our opinion, the Arab Bank group has shown a good financial and operational
resilience since early 2011 against a turbulent backdrop. For instance, it has
improved profitability and maintained a moderately stable financial profile
over the period. The group, including its sister bank, Arab Bank Suisse (not
rated), in Switzerland, continues to maintain a high liquidity buffer.
Still, Arab Bank group's sensitivity to sovereign-related risks in the MENA
region is increasing since the group has about 45% of its assets in countries
rated lower than 'BBB-'. Among these, Jordan and Egypt account for the largest
portion. The group's direct exposure to these two countries--in the form of
local currency bonds and bills but excluding central bank placements--stood at
about $3.2 billion or almost 40% of its total equity on Dec. 31, 2011.
Mitigating this to a degree are the short-term maturities of this exposure.
The GCP is derived from our 'bb+' anchor for Arab Bank group, and our view of
the group's "very strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings,
"moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as
our criteria define these terms.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The 'bb+' anchor
for the group is based on our industry risk score of '6' for Jordan (on a
scale of 1-10, '1' being the lowest risk and '10' the highest), where its main
operating entity is registered and regulated, and a blended economic risk
score close to '6'. We derive the latter from the weighted average of economic
risk scores of countries where the group operates by looking at the
geographical breakdown of its gross funded and unfunded exposures. Therefore,
our assessment of the creditworthiness of the group takes into account its
exposure to countries that have been facing significant political and economic
pressure. At year-end-2011, the group had about 20% of its assets in Jordan
and about 25% in countries that we rate below 'BBB-'.
Since January 2011, when social uprisings started in various MENA countries,
we have taken negative rating actions on various sovereigns, including Jordan,
Egypt (B/Watch Neg/B), and Tunisia (BB/Stable/B). Our outlooks on the
long-term ratings on many sovereigns in the region, including Jordan, remain
negative.
Outlook
The negative outlooks on Arab Bank PLC and its foreign branches mirror that on
Jordan. According to our criteria, we cap our ratings on these entities at the
level of the sovereign ratings on Jordan. This reflects Arab Bank PLC's
incorporation in Jordan and its large exposure to the sovereign. We
consequently expect the ratings on the bank and its branches to remain closely
correlated with the sovereign's creditworthiness. Any downgrade of the
sovereign would trigger a similar downgrade of Arab Bank PLC and its four
foreign branches.
A positive rating action on Jordan would trigger the same rating action on
Arab Bank PLC and its four foreign branches. However, this would not trigger
an upward revision of our GCP for Arab Bank group.
The negative outlooks on Europe Arab Bank PLC and Arab Bank Australia Ltd.
take into account the following:
-- Our negative outlook on the parent entity. A negative rating action on
the parent would likely trigger a negative rating action on these two entities.
-- The downward pressure on the GCP owing to our negative outlooks on
several countries where the Arab Bank group operates. Therefore, there is an
increased likelihood of deterioration in our economic risk scores in these
countries, which could negatively affect the group's anchor, capitalization,
and subsequently the GCP.
We would lower the GCP and our ratings on these two entities if the following
scenarios were to materialize and led us to revise our assessment of the
group's business position or risk position:
-- A change in risk appetite that would trigger more aggressive growth
and significantly alter the group's financial profile.
-- Further deterioration in the operating environment in countries where
the group operates, especially Jordan.
-- A lowering of the anchor, which could be triggered by changes in Arab
Bank group's asset mix by country. This could occur, for instance, if the
share of countries we consider to be higher risk, notably in North Africa,
were to increase significantly.
At the same time, we believe that the group will retain its superior
geographic diversification in the region and stick to its current strategy,
which is more conservative than for most peers. Under our base-case scenario,
the group's projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments
will likely remain close to 10% over the next two years. An upward revision of
the group's GCP appears unlikely within the rating horizon (24 months) as it
would require a major improvement in the credit conditions in the group's
operating environment, and the group's maintenance of capitalization, funding,
and liquidity at current levels.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
SACP bbb
Anchor bb+
Business Position Very Strong (+2)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above average and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -3
Ratings List
Downgraded; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Arab Bank Australia Ltd.
Europe Arab Bank PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Arab Bank PLC (Bahrain)
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BBB/Negative/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B BBB/A-3
Arab Bank PLC (Dubai)
Arab Bank PLC (Singapore)
Arab Bank PLC (Qatar)
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BBB+/Stable/A-2
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B BBB+/A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Arab Bank PLC
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B
