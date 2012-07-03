版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 4日 星期三 01:12 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises HSBS Bank (Panama) to 'BBB/A-2'

Overview
     -- On July 2, we upgraded the Republic of Panama to 'BBB/A-2' from 
'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- Following the sovereign rating action, we are upgrading HSBC Bank 
(Panama) to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view the bank will remain a 
strategically important subsidiary to its ultimate parent company, HSBC 
Holdings PLC.

Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit 
rating on Panama-based HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A. to 'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. 
The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating action on the bank follows our upgrade of the Republic of Panama 
(see "Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; Outlook 
Stable," published on July 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

In our analysis of HSBC Bank (Panama), we are now incorporating one notch of 
group support, as a result of our view of its strategically important status 
to its ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings PLC. This view stems from its operations 
in the lines of business that are integral to the overall group strategy. The 
subsidiary also shares the group's brand and reputation and leverages on its 
brand recognition. The ratings on the bank reflect its "adequate" business and 
risk positions, and capital and earnings. They also reflect an "average" 
funding and "adequate" liquidity. Its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 
'bbb-'.

Outlook
Our stable outlook on HSBC Bank (Panama) reflects that on our sovereign rating 
on the Republic of Panama. Our forecast assumes loan growth of slightly less 
than 10% in 2012, with nonperforming assets of about 3.5%, resulting in a 
return on assets of close to 1%. We are unlikely to lower the ratings because, 
if SACP weakens, we will incorporate additional notches of support in the 
rating up to the foreign-currency rating on Panama. It also incorporates our 
view the bank will remain a strategically important subsidiary to HSBC 
Holdings PLC.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating               BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP                               bbb-
Anchor                             bbb-
Business Position                  Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings               Adequate (0)
Risk Position                      Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity              Average and Adequate (0)

Support                            +3
GRE Support                        0
Group Support                      +3
Government Support                 0

Additional Factors                 -2

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of Panama Ratings Raised To 'BBB/A-2' From 'BBB-/A-3'; 
Outlook Stable, July 2, 2012
     -- HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A., May 18, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List

Rating Raised

HSBC Bank (Panama) S.A.   To                From
  Issuer credit rating    BBB/Stable/A-2    BBB-/Positive/A-3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐