TEXT-Fitch cuts OGX to 'B/BBB-(br)'

July 3 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A.'s (OGX) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B+' and its long-term national scale rating to 'BBB-(br)' from 'BBB(br)'. Fitch has also downgraded the rating of its USD2.6 billion and USD1.1 billion notes to 'B/RR4' from 'B+/RR4 and 'BBB(br)', respectively. OGX's wholly owned subsidiary, OGX AUSTRIA GMBH, is the issuer of both notes. These notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by OGX, OGX Petroleo e Gas Ltda. and OGX Campos Petroleo e Gas S.A. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The rating downgrade reflects the recent announcement by the company that production volumes will be significantly lower than initially projected, which will delay OGX from becoming cash flow positive and will prolong its deleveraging process. The projected cuts are consistent with downgrade guidelines set in one of Fitch's original stress scenarios. Positively, OGX has pre-funded and secured the equipment for its capex program which should allow it to achieve production volumes consistent with its highly speculative rating. OGX is now forecasting a production volume of 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for its first two wells in Tubarao Azul field (previously known as Waimea), which is well below the 10,000-13,000 boepd initially projected. The adjustment in the ideal targeted production volumes reflects the identification of natural fractures in the reservoir that connect the first two wells, which reduces the optimal level of pressure at each individual well. As a result, the ramp-up curve of the initial production volume is anticipated to be well below OGX's initial expectations. Following the addition of two producing wells and two injections wells to FPSO OSX-1, the new production volumes are now expected to be approximately 20,000-25,000 boepd compared to the 40,000 boepd initially planned. By 21013, OGX is expected to have approximately 8 production wells, each producing approximately 6,000-8,000 boepd, which is below the initially projected 10,000-20,000 boepd. Within the next five years, OGX's production is expected to be below one-half of the initially projected volumes of 730,000 boepd by 2016. As a result of lower production volume prospects, Fitch has reduced its EBITDA projection to approximately USD 2 billion by 2015 from approximately USD6 billion, using Fitch's published mid-cycle price deck. The company has also reduced its capital investments to approximately USD3.3 billion in 2012 and 2013, and is expected to be to below USD1 billion from 2014. Should production volumes materialize at the new indicated level, Fitch expects OGX to report negative free cash flow over the next three years. Cash deficits are expected to be funded with current liquidity with no material increases in debt levels. As of June 2012, OGX's liquidity was USD3.6 billion and its pro forma debt was USD3.9 billion, and includes the USD2.6 billion bond issued last June, USD320 million of OGX Maranhao financing and USD1.1 billion recently issued. Fitch's net adjusted debt for operating leases will increase total adjusted obligations to slightly greater than USD10 billion by 2016. Fitch expects leverage should substantially decline to below 4.0x after adjusting debt for operating leases in 2015 as production comes on line and operating cash flow increases. Fitch also expects the vast majority of incremental total adjusted debt will be associated with operating leases for production equipment with affiliate company, OSX. Leverage based on debt to proven reserves is expected to be below USD3 per barrel assuming 4 billion boe are proved out over the next few years. These estimates may vary depending on eventual production rates/levels, the level of proven reserves, and ultimately, crude prices. Catalysts for a negative rating action include a significant delay in bringing production online, coupled with lower than expected discovery levels and incorporating reserves, which could result in increased funding needs and a deterioration in OGX's credit quality. A positive rating action could result from satisfactory production volumes, coupled with lower uncertainties regarding reserves. Company Profile OGX is a Brazilian oil and gas company created in 2007, 61.2% owned by EBX Group. OGX has a portfolio of 35 blocks, of which 30 are located in Brazil (22 are offshore) and five onshore blocks in Colombia, covering an area of 44,000 square kilometers. In Brazil, OGX's blocks are located in the Campos, Santos, Espirito Santo, Para-Maranhao and Parnaiba Basins - covering an area of 31,500 square kilometers. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and