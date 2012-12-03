TEXT - Fitch comments on East Coast Power LLC

Dec 3 - The long-term financial and operational impact of Hurricane Sandy on
East Coast Power, LLC (ECP) is not likely to affect the company's current 'BBB+'
rating.
ECP's hurricane-related damages are estimated to be between $40 - $50 million
(primarily on one entity) and expected to be mainly covered by a strong
insurance policy with an investment-grade insurer. ECP has sufficient cash on
hand for the insurance deductible payment. Further, Fitch believes that ECP has
adequate cash flow cushion to cover any potential insurance payment shortfalls,
while maintaining the current rating. Fitch expects ECP to generate free cash
flow of $70 - $80 million in 2013, and the project benefits from a strong
sponsor that has exhibited a willingness and ability to help ECP recover.
One of the affected project entities, the L6 unit, is fully online and available
for operation. The other entity, the L5 units, has a planned partial restoration
date of mid-December and expects to be fully online by mid-January. Fitch notes
that all critical path items have been ordered and contractors have been
mobilized.
Under the terms of the power purchase agreement (PPA), ECP may utilize
availability credits accrued over the past 12 months to earn capacity and energy
payments under a force majeure event. Fitch anticipates that these revenues will
be sufficient to cover fixed costs prior to the commencement of business
interruption insurance payments 45 days after the hurricane.
The next quarterly debt payment is due on December 31st. Fitch expects debt
service to be met with PPA revenues and business interruption insurance
proceeds. The six-month debt service reserve is adequate to cover any cash flow
shortfall due to timing issues. Fitch does not view the damage from the
hurricane as a long-term credit issue and continues to forecast average coverage
ratios of nearly 3.0x in the Fitch rating case through the 2017 debt maturity.