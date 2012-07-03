TEXT-S&P revises TPF Generation Holdings LLC outlook

Overview -- U.S. power generator TPF Generation Holdings LLC has sold its Rio Nogales plant and repaid the entirety of the first-lien term loan and a portion of the second-lien term loan. -- In addition, there is the possibility of a covenant trip in 2013 under our base case assumptions. -- We are revising the outlook to developing from negative and affirming our 'B' rating on the second-lien term loan due 2014. We are revising our recovery score to '1' from '3' on the second-lien term loan. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on TPF Generation Holdings LLC's $495 million second-lien term loan due 2014 to developing from negative and affirmed the 'B' rating on the loan. We also revised our recovery rating to '1' from '3'. In addition, we withdrew the 'BB' rating on TPF's first-lien $850 million senior secured term loan subsequent to its repayment. There remains a synthetic first-lien letter of credit with $50 million in outstanding commitments, and we affirmed the 'BB' rating and negative outlook on that debt. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the potential for a leverage covenant trip in 2013. TPF Generation sold its Rio Nogales power plant in April 2012 and used proceeds to repay about $255 million of the first-lien term loan and about $84 million of the second-lien term loan apart from cash collateralizations for the first-lien letter of credit and other costs. With this the project has now fully repaid the first-lien term loan, and the outstanding amount under the second-lien loan is about $411 million (about $298/kW) as of April 2012. Two items that affect the project's credit profile are refinance risk and the potential for a covenant trip in 2013. Under our base case assumptions, we forecast that when the outstanding term loan matures, the project will have about $189/kilowatt (kW) of debt outstanding. We believe that the project should be able to refinance this amount given recent sale prices for peaking plants in the PJM Interconnection region and current valuations for combined-cycle gas turbines. The remaining risk is the potential for a leverage covenant trip in 2013. The second-lien term loan that remains outstanding is subject to a maximum leverage covenant of 5x. In our base case assumptions, the project exceeds this covenant in 2013. The force behind the potential covenant trip is the uncertain size of resource adequacy payments received at the portfolio's High Desert asset. While California does not have an organized capacity market as does the PJM and Independent System Operator (IS) New England regions, the California Public Utilities Commission ensures that load-serving entities have sufficient capacity by adopting the resource adequacy policy. As a result, load-serving entities must demonstrate that they have contracted for the amount of capacity made necessary under their respective resource adequacy requirements, as deemed by the California Independent System Operator. Typically, resource adequacy is contracted bilaterally. To date, the prices for resource adequacy have been low, about $2/kW-month in the peak summer months and much less in the shoulder month. If this pricing continues into 2013, we project a leverage covenant trip in 2013. However if the project gets resource adequacy payments exceeding approximately $14 million, under our merchant power scenario, it will avoid the covenant trip. We also recognize that given the relative value of the assets as compared with the remaining debt to value, we view it unlikely that management would let this project trip the covenant without intervention. Given the potential for upward or downward movement to the rating depending on potential management action or the current uncertainty surrounding resource adequacy payments we believe that a developing outlook is appropriate at this time. This is also why--despite the paydown of the first lien--we simply affirmed the rating on the second-lien securities. As 2013 approaches, and resource adequacy payments and management's intentions become known, we could take further action. The ratings on the loans reflect the following risks: -- After the Rio Nogales sale, we estimate there would be about $149 per kW of debt outstanding in the management pro forma at the maturity of the second-lien term loan (2014). This amount rises to $189 per kW assuming the continuation of the resource adequacy payments at 2012 levels at the High Desert plant. -- While we expect the project to cover its debt service thru maturity, it can potentially trip its leverage ratio in 2013. -- The portfolio's contracted cash flows are consolidated with a single counterparty, J. Aron & Co. (guaranteed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ), through 2012 only. -- The project has significant asset concentration, with High Desert expected to contribute about 75% of total gross margins through 2014. Offsetting the above risks are the following strengths: -- The Rio Nogales sale has significantly reduced debt burden. The project is expected to be able to service its debt obligations before 2013, thereby reducing the corresponding risk of payment default before the first lien matures. -- The project has contracted cash flows at High Desert through 2012, and transparent capacity pricing for its PJM assets through mid-2016. -- The portfolio consists of relatively new equipment with good operating histories. Experienced operators also offset operating risk. Furthermore, asset efficiencies have stayed at or above pro forma levels since TPF's acquisition of the generating assets in 2006. -- A cash-funded six-month debt service reserve account provides liquidity for debt service in case of downside market volatility or extended outages. -- The 100% cash sweep allows the company to benefit from improving markets and seasonally strong demand in any given year. -- The portfolio has both combined-cycle gas turbines and combustion turbines in two different markets and consequently earns diverse revenue streams. (TPF's disproportionate reliance on cash flows from the High Desert facility in Southern California partly tempers this advantage.) Liquidity On the first-lien synthetic letter of credit facility, $50 million remains outstanding. Margining and collateral posting under the hedges, gas transport, gas storage, gas supply, interconnection, and other agreements were covered using $250 million of letter of credit facilities provided under the first-lien debt. TPF used some proceeds from the recent sale for cash collateralization of letters of credit of about $78 million. Other than the remaining $50 million first-lien synthetic letter of credit facilities, the original $250 million letter of credit facilities were cancelled. A cash-funded six-month debt service reserve account provides liquidity for debt service. The project's $50 million revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes and working capital expired in December 2011. Recovery analysis The recovery rating on the first-lien synthetic letter of credit and the second-lien loan is '1', indicating expectations of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For more information on recovery, see the Transaction Update on TPF published Aug. 1, 2011. Outlook We base the developing outlook on the ratings on the project's exposure to yet undetermined resource adequacy payments at High Desert in 2013, which could cause a covenant trip. With the repayment of the first-lien term debt, the potential for not paying debt service is greatly reduced, but it's possible the project trip a leverage covenant in 2013 if resource adequacy payments don't increase. If the project successfully executes contracts for merchant capacity payments at about $14 million or greater in 2013 at High Desert, and this brings the leverage ratio through 2014 to below 5x in our base case scenario, we would consider an upgrade. We could lower the rating if operating performance deteriorates or if the project cannot secure sufficiently high resource adequacy payments. Related Criteria And Research -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Ratings List Outlook Revised; Rating Affirmed; Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior Secured Second Lien B/Developing B/Negative Recovery Rating 1 3 Ratings Affirmed Senior Secured First Lien Synthetic LOC Bank Loan BB/Negative BB/Negative Recovery Rating 1 1 Ratings Withdrawn Senior Secured First Lien NR BB/Negative Recovery Rating NR 1