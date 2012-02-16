TEXT-Ftich affirms Baxter International ratings

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Baxter International Inc.'s
(BAX:NYSE/Baxter) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its short-term IDR at
'F1'. See the full list of BAX's ratings at the end of this press release.
Rationale:
The following support Fitch's rating action:
--Baxter continues to generate relatively stable, aggregate operating
performance in the face of general economic and selected product headwinds.
--The company has a diverse portfolio of products, many of which are
critical to sustaining patients' lives.
--Credit metrics have remained strong, as the company continues to employ
discipline in operational and financial management.
--Fitch anticipates that BAX will operate with leverage (total
debt/operating EBITDA) in the range of 1.2 times (x) to 1.4x.
--Fitch expects the company will generate strong free cash flow (FCF) of
$1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in 2012.
--The company maintains adequate liquidity and market access to fund
internal investment, dividends and targeted acquisitions.
Continued Operational Stability:
BAX is generating organic growth in nearly all of its business segments,
although foreign exchange effects will likely soften revenue growth during 2012.
Despite a challenging economic environment, growth has remained positive
partially because most of the company's products are life sustaining.
Nevertheless, revenues are modestly sensitive to the macroeconomic environment
through reimbursement rates and, to a lesser extent, utilization. Fitch expects
that the company's continued progress in commercializing pipeline products will
also provide support for longer-term growth and margin stability. Steady
Financial Performance Expected: Fitch expects that BAX will generate more than
$3 billion in cash flow from operations during 2012, which should be sufficient
to fund approximately $1 billion-$1.2 billion of capital expenditures, roughly
$700 million-$800 million of dividends, and meaningful share repurchases. Fitch
believes Baxter will increase dividends over time, predicated on the company
generating long-term, profitable growth.
Acquisitive Posture to Persist:
Fitch expects targeted acquisitions will remain a core element of Baxter's
long-term growth strategy, using cash balances and incremental debt to fund
future transactions. Fitch believes the company will focus on platforms that
provide enhancements or adjacencies to its existing portfolio. Examples of the
company's approach to external growth opportunities include the 2011
acquisitions of Baxa Corporation (for $380 million cash) and Prism
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (for $338 million: an upfront cash payment of $170 million
at closing and contingent payments of up to $168 million through 2017). In
addition, the company recently announced an agreement to acquire Synovis Life
Technologies Inc. (Synovis) for roughly $325 million.
Significant International Presence and Implications: BAX generates roughly
59% of its business internationally, and its geographic mix presents certain
issues:
--Any adverse changes to tax policy toward international earnings could
affect the company's cash flow.
--Foreign exchange rate fluctuations can benefit or impede revenues, income
and cash flow, despite the company's natural and synthetic hedges.
--BAX's relatively smaller exposure to the U.S. market helps to mitigate
some of the costs associated with the U.S. healthcare reform legislation passed
in 2010.
Adequate Liquidity and Manageable Leverage/Debt Maturities:
FCF for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2011 was approximately
$1.25 billion. At Sept. 30, 2011, cash on hand was $2.34 billion, and BAX had no
borrowings on its $1.5 billion credit facility maturing in 2015 and full
availability of its $435 million credit facility maturing in 2013. Total debt
was roughly $4.45 billion, including approximately $75 million of commercial
paper outstanding. Resulting leverage was 1.16x. The company has approximately
$213 million of long-term debt maturing in 2012, $300 million in 2013, $350
million in 2014, $860 million in 2015 and $600 million in 2016. Recent
Financing: On Dec. 13, 2011, BAX issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes
due 2017. While Baxter slated the net proceeds of the issuance for general
corporate purposes, Fitch expects the company will use a portion of the proceeds
to fund the Synovis acquisition.
Fitch currently rates Baxter as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A';
--Bank credit facility 'A';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
The ratings apply to approximately $4.5 billion of outstanding debt, and the
Rating Outlook is Stable.