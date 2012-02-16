TEXT-Ftich affirms Baxter International ratings

Feb 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Baxter International Inc.'s (BAX:NYSE/Baxter) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and its short-term IDR at 'F1'. See the full list of BAX's ratings at the end of this press release. Rationale: The following support Fitch's rating action: --Baxter continues to generate relatively stable, aggregate operating performance in the face of general economic and selected product headwinds. --The company has a diverse portfolio of products, many of which are critical to sustaining patients' lives. --Credit metrics have remained strong, as the company continues to employ discipline in operational and financial management. --Fitch anticipates that BAX will operate with leverage (total debt/operating EBITDA) in the range of 1.2 times (x) to 1.4x. --Fitch expects the company will generate strong free cash flow (FCF) of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion in 2012. --The company maintains adequate liquidity and market access to fund internal investment, dividends and targeted acquisitions. Continued Operational Stability: BAX is generating organic growth in nearly all of its business segments, although foreign exchange effects will likely soften revenue growth during 2012. Despite a challenging economic environment, growth has remained positive partially because most of the company's products are life sustaining. Nevertheless, revenues are modestly sensitive to the macroeconomic environment through reimbursement rates and, to a lesser extent, utilization. Fitch expects that the company's continued progress in commercializing pipeline products will also provide support for longer-term growth and margin stability. Steady Financial Performance Expected: Fitch expects that BAX will generate more than $3 billion in cash flow from operations during 2012, which should be sufficient to fund approximately $1 billion-$1.2 billion of capital expenditures, roughly $700 million-$800 million of dividends, and meaningful share repurchases. Fitch believes Baxter will increase dividends over time, predicated on the company generating long-term, profitable growth. Acquisitive Posture to Persist: Fitch expects targeted acquisitions will remain a core element of Baxter's long-term growth strategy, using cash balances and incremental debt to fund future transactions. Fitch believes the company will focus on platforms that provide enhancements or adjacencies to its existing portfolio. Examples of the company's approach to external growth opportunities include the 2011 acquisitions of Baxa Corporation (for $380 million cash) and Prism Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (for $338 million: an upfront cash payment of $170 million at closing and contingent payments of up to $168 million through 2017). In addition, the company recently announced an agreement to acquire Synovis Life Technologies Inc. (Synovis) for roughly $325 million. Significant International Presence and Implications: BAX generates roughly 59% of its business internationally, and its geographic mix presents certain issues: --Any adverse changes to tax policy toward international earnings could affect the company's cash flow. --Foreign exchange rate fluctuations can benefit or impede revenues, income and cash flow, despite the company's natural and synthetic hedges. --BAX's relatively smaller exposure to the U.S. market helps to mitigate some of the costs associated with the U.S. healthcare reform legislation passed in 2010. Adequate Liquidity and Manageable Leverage/Debt Maturities: FCF for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2011 was approximately $1.25 billion. At Sept. 30, 2011, cash on hand was $2.34 billion, and BAX had no borrowings on its $1.5 billion credit facility maturing in 2015 and full availability of its $435 million credit facility maturing in 2013. Total debt was roughly $4.45 billion, including approximately $75 million of commercial paper outstanding. Resulting leverage was 1.16x. The company has approximately $213 million of long-term debt maturing in 2012, $300 million in 2013, $350 million in 2014, $860 million in 2015 and $600 million in 2016. Recent Financing: On Dec. 13, 2011, BAX issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2017. While Baxter slated the net proceeds of the issuance for general corporate purposes, Fitch expects the company will use a portion of the proceeds to fund the Synovis acquisition. Fitch currently rates Baxter as follows: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'; --Bank credit facility 'A'; --Commercial paper 'F1'. The ratings apply to approximately $4.5 billion of outstanding debt, and the Rating Outlook is Stable.