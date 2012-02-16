TEXT-S&P comments on Holly Energy Partners LP

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate
credit rating and outlook on Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP;
BB/Stable/--) and its 'B+' issue ratings and '5' recovery ratings on the senior
unsecured debt are unaffected by the company's recent upsize of its senior
secured revolving credit facility (unrated) to $375 million from $275 million.
Although an increase in secured revolver borrowings could reduce residual
collateral available to unsecured lenders, we believe HEP's recent growth and
higher expected valuation in a default scenario offset the increase in priority
claims. For more information, please see our recovery report to be published
shortly on RatingsDirect.