TEXT-S&P revises Ply Gem Industries outlook to positive

-- U.S. siding and window manufacturer Ply Gem Industries Inc. has completed a $40 million add-on to its existing $800 million senior secured notes due 2018.

-- The recovery in U.S. construction markets has thus far been weaker than we had previously anticipated and our baseline economic forecast assumes only modest improvement in 2012.

-- We are revising the rating outlook to stable and are affirming our ratings on Ply-Gem, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our diminished expectations for significant improvement in credit measures over the next 12 months due to still weak market conditions.

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its outlook on Cary, N.C.-based Ply Gem Industries Inc. (Ply Gem) to stable from positive.

At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on Ply Gem, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating. In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2018, which are being increased by $40 million to $840 million via a supplemental offering pursuant to the company's indenture dated Feb. 11, 2011. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the full recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Ply Gem to be published shortly after this release on RatingsDirect.) "The revision of the outlook on Ply Gem reflects our expectation that credit measures will improve only modestly over the next 12 months, in line with our forecast for single-digit growth in U.S. residential and nonresidential construction spending," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Thomas Nadramia.

As a result, we expect total leverage (adjusted for operating leases and post-retirement benefits) will remain above 7.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will remain below 5% during this period. We had previously expected that leverage could improve to less that 7.5x by the end of 2011, based on expectations for a quicker improvement in housing starts and repair and remodeling activity. However, the recovery in U.S. residential construction and remodeling markets has been slower to materialize. While we expect modest improvement in housing starts and repair and remodeling activity in 2012, which should result in some improvement in Ply Gem's credit measures over the next year, we expect its financial risk to continue to be "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the term) and more consistent with the current 'B-' rating. The ratings on Ply Gem reflect our expectation that the company will maintain its highly leveraged financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile. Its high debt levels, modest free cash flow, participation in highly cyclical residential construction markets, intense competition in the fragmented windows market, and exposure to volatile raw material costs support our assessment. In particular, resin and aluminum costs can temporarily lower operating margins until pricing can recover increased costs.

The rating and outlook also reflect our view that Ply Gem will maintain its adequate liquidity, despite high debt of approximately $1.1 billion (adjusted for operating leases and post-retirement obligations), because of a somewhat favorable debt maturity profile with its nearest debt maturity not until July 2014, when its $150 million of senior subordinated notes come due. The company's existing $212.5 million asset based revolving credit facility, currently due in 2016, will also accelerate in maturity to 2014 if the senior subordinated notes are not refinanced or repaid. The stable outlook reflects our expectation for gradual, but steady, improvement in demand for most of Ply Gem's products in 2012 that would lead to some growth in EBITDA in 2012, resulting in improved credit measures more in line with the current rating (leverage of about 7.5x) while maintaining adequate liquidity. We would lower our rating if housing and repair activity are reduced from current levels, causing EBITDA to fall below $100 million or if liquidity became constrained. This could occur, in our view, in the event of a double-dip recession or large increases in commodity costs.

We would raise our rating if housing and remodeling activity recover more quickly than expected in 2012, causing leverage to fall and be sustained below 7x. Under our operating assumptions, this could occur if, Ply Gem's sales improve by about 15%, and the company can maintain operating margins in the face of inflated raw material costs or increased competition.