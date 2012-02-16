TEXT-Fitch says potential Hartford split discussion raises uncertainities

Feb 16 - Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HFSG) into
separate life and property/casualty (p/c) companies has raised questions
regarding the potential rating implications of such a breakup. While we do not
speculate on the likelihood of a split occurring, Fitch would review any
announced transaction for its impact on the credit quality and financial
strength of the resulting company structure.
We currently maintain separate insurer financial strength (IFS) ratings on
HFSG's life and p/c companies that reflect each businesses respective
stand-alone financial profiles. HFSG's life insurance subsidaries maintain 'A-'
IFS ratings, which are two notches below the p/c IFS ratings of 'A+'. (This
approach was implemented in February 2009 during the financial crisis to reflect
the divergence in operating performance and balance sheet strength between the
life and p/c operations.) Market perception to a split is largely unknown,
though some investors have voiced strong opinions regarding profitability and
are pushing for a split. Still, market reaction to a split would be significant.
Each stakeholder has a particular interest in the company that has to be
considered and balanced relative to the interests of the others, and our
analysis of these more qualitative credit factors remains an important part of
any rating review.
Our analysis would particularly focus on any new entities' debt service
capabilities and financial flexibility, as cash to service debt is dependent on
dividends from the operating company subsidiaries. In recent years, dividend
capacity has only been provided by the p/c operations, as the life companies'
earnings have been challenged by lower margins and increased hedging costs in
its competitive annuity and life insurance businesses. Any analysis of a
proposed split would consider the allocation of holding company debt between the
life and p/c companies and the capitalization and leverage metrics of the
individual stand-alone entities.
Additional rating considerations would include the willingness and ability
of the parent to provide support to the separate insurance operating companies
and the potential impact to HFSG's business position, franchise value, and
management team as a result of a separation. In addition, the p/c companies
served as a source of capital to the life operations during the financial
crisis. While we do not expect the p/c insurance operations will be needed to
fund potential future capital needs of the life companies, the p/c companies
continue to have the ability to provide such support. This could serve as a
particularly valuable source of financial flexibility should the life operations
require an additional capital boost.