TEXT-S&P puts Cemex 'B-' rating on watch negative

July 3 - Overview -- Mexico-based cement producer CEMEX announced a refinancing proposal for its financing agreement to extend its maturity date to 2017 from 2014. -- The refinancing proposal includes an initial $1 billion payment to lenders by March 2013, and sources for the payment may include select asset sales. -- If approved, the refinancing could result in higher short-term risk, as it is uncertain if CEMEX can raise the required resources on such a tight schedule and amid volatile market conditions. -- We are placing our ratings, including the 'B-' global scale and 'mxBB/mxB' national scale corporate credit ratings, on CEMEX on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch during the next three months when we have greater clarity regarding the likelihood that CEMEX will raise the required resources with ample cushion prior to March 2013. Rating Action On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, including the 'B-' global scale and 'mxBB/mxB' national scale corporate credit ratings, on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its key operating subsidiaries--CEMEX Espana S.A., CEMEX Mexico S.A. de C.V., Cemex Corp. and CEMEX Inc.--on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows the company's recently announced proposal to refinance its financing agreement--the $7.25 billion debt--due February 2014. The proposal includes a three-year extension of the 2014 maturity and an initial $1 billion payment to lenders by March 31, 2013. Sources of payment may include select asset sales. If lenders approve the proposal, in our view, CEMEX would face a tight schedule for raising the required resources, before the company faces an increase in short-term risk related to the March 2013 payment, which would pressure the ratings downward. The announcement confirms Standard & Poor's expectations that CEMEX management would focus on pursuing refinancing alternatives to its financing agreement. In our view, the refinancing proposal on the $7.25 billion due 2014 under that agreement is crucial for CEMEX to avoid a default. However, the proposed payment in 2013 could add significant short-term risks to the company as it is mostly dependent on the completion of asset sales, because discretionary cash flow that we estimate at about $200 million during 2012 would not be sufficient to meet the 2013 proposed payment. We believe that CEMEX is committed to raising the required resources, but volatile market conditions due to the eurozone debt crisis make it uncertain if the company can successfully fulfill it. The refinancing proposal considers that if CEMEX does not pay down $1 billion by March 31, 2013, the maturity date of the new financing agreement will revert to Feb. 14, 2014. Also, under the new agreement CEMEX may, with a two-thirds participating creditor approval, obtain a 90-day payment extension. CreditWatch If lenders agree with the refinancing proposal, we will maintain the CreditWatch listing for approximately three months--a period during which we expect the company to put forward its asset sales plan. If we have very clear evidence by the fourth quarter of this year that CEMEX will be able to raise the resources needed to meet the proposed 2013 payment, we will affirm our ratings on the company. However, if we are still uncertain about its capacity to successfully raise the required resources, which may include the implementation of an asset sales plan, we will downgrade CEMEX by two or more notches, as the likelihood of default under our criteria would increase significantly. Also, if lenders decide not to accept CEMEX's proposal and the financing agreement retains its original conditions, we will affirm the issuer rating at 'B-' and assign a negative outlook to reflect the significant challenge that the company would face to meet its 2014 maturity. Related Criteria And Research Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/-- Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxBB/Watch Neg/mxB mxBB/Negative/mxB Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured mxBB/Watch Neg mxBB Subordinated mxB+/Watch Neg mxB+ Commercial Paper mxB/Watch Neg mxB Cemex Mexico S.A. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/-- Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxBB/Watch Neg/mxB mxBB/Negative/mxB Cemex Corp. Cemex Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/-- Cemex Espana S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 3 3 C10 Capital Ltd. C10-EUR Capital (SPV) Limited C8 Capital Ltd. Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+ CEMEX Materials LLC. Cemex Finance Europe B.V. Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B- Recovery Rating 3 3