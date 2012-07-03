TEXT-S&P puts Cemex 'B-' rating on watch negative

July 3 - Overview
-- Mexico-based cement producer CEMEX announced a refinancing proposal
for its financing agreement to extend its maturity date to 2017 from 2014.
-- The refinancing proposal includes an initial $1 billion payment to
lenders by March 2013, and sources for the payment may include select asset
sales.
-- If approved, the refinancing could result in higher short-term risk,
as it is uncertain if CEMEX can raise the required resources on such a tight
schedule and amid volatile market conditions.
-- We are placing our ratings, including the 'B-' global scale and
'mxBB/mxB' national scale corporate credit ratings, on CEMEX on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch during the next three months when
we have greater clarity regarding the likelihood that CEMEX will raise the
required resources with ample cushion prior to March 2013.
Rating Action
On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings,
including the 'B-' global scale and 'mxBB/mxB' national scale corporate credit
ratings, on CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and its key operating
subsidiaries--CEMEX Espana S.A., CEMEX Mexico S.A. de C.V., Cemex Corp. and
CEMEX Inc.--on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows the company's recently announced proposal to
refinance its financing agreement--the $7.25 billion debt--due February 2014.
The proposal includes a three-year extension of the 2014 maturity and an
initial $1 billion payment to lenders by March 31, 2013. Sources of payment
may include select asset sales. If lenders approve the proposal, in our view,
CEMEX would face a tight schedule for raising the required resources, before
the company faces an increase in short-term risk related to the March 2013
payment, which would pressure the ratings downward.
The announcement confirms Standard & Poor's expectations that CEMEX management
would focus on pursuing refinancing alternatives to its financing agreement.
In our view, the refinancing proposal on the $7.25 billion due 2014 under that
agreement is crucial for CEMEX to avoid a default. However, the proposed
payment in 2013 could add significant short-term risks to the company as it is
mostly dependent on the completion of asset sales, because discretionary cash
flow that we estimate at about $200 million during 2012 would not be
sufficient to meet the 2013 proposed payment. We believe that CEMEX is
committed to raising the required resources, but volatile market conditions
due to the eurozone debt crisis make it uncertain if the company can
successfully fulfill it.
The refinancing proposal considers that if CEMEX does not pay down $1 billion
by March 31, 2013, the maturity date of the new financing agreement will
revert to Feb. 14, 2014. Also, under the new agreement CEMEX may, with a
two-thirds participating creditor approval, obtain a 90-day payment extension.
CreditWatch
If lenders agree with the refinancing proposal, we will maintain the
CreditWatch listing for approximately three months--a period during which we
expect the company to put forward its asset sales plan. If we have very clear
evidence by the fourth quarter of this year that CEMEX will be able to raise
the resources needed to meet the proposed 2013 payment, we will affirm our
ratings on the company. However, if we are still uncertain about its capacity
to successfully raise the required resources, which may include the
implementation of an asset sales plan, we will downgrade CEMEX by two or more
notches, as the likelihood of default under our criteria would increase
significantly. Also, if lenders decide not to accept CEMEX's proposal and the
financing agreement retains its original conditions, we will affirm the issuer
rating at 'B-' and assign a negative outlook to reflect the significant
challenge that the company would face to meet its 2014 maturity.
Related Criteria And Research
Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxBB/Watch Neg/mxB mxBB/Negative/mxB
Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured mxBB/Watch Neg mxBB
Subordinated mxB+/Watch Neg mxB+
Commercial Paper mxB/Watch Neg mxB
Cemex Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxBB/Watch Neg/mxB mxBB/Negative/mxB
Cemex Corp.
Cemex Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Cemex Espana S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Secured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 3 3
C10 Capital Ltd.
C10-EUR Capital (SPV) Limited
C8 Capital Ltd.
Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Neg CCC+
CEMEX Materials LLC.
Cemex Finance Europe B.V.
Senior Unsecured B-/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 3 3
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.