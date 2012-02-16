TEXT-S&P raises DS Waters of America rating

版本:
` -     -- U.S.-based DS Waters of America Inc. is pursuing a
recapitalization to 	
refinance existing debt and fund an acquisition. The company recently modified 	
financing terms of the transaction. 	
     -- We are raising our rating on the company's proposed first-lien senior 	
secured term loans to 'BB-', from 'B', and are assigning our 'CCC+' senior 	
secured debt rating to the company's proposed second-lien term loans. 	
     -- Our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating remains on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications. We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing and raise 	
this rating to 'B' when the company completes its refinancing and the 	
corresponding balance sheet recapitalization.	
    	
    Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised the issue-level
rating on DS Waters of America Inc.'s proposed first-lien senior secured credit
facility to 'BB-', from 'B', reflecting changes from the original proposed
transaction structure, which includes reducing the size of the facility to $340
million from the originally proposed $465 million. The amended proposed $340
million first-lien credit facility now comprises a five-and-a-half-year $285
million first-lien senior secured term loan and a five-and-a-half-year $55
million first-lien delayed draw term loan. 	
We revised the recovery rating on this first-lien debt to '1' from '3', 	
indicating our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery for lenders in 	
the event of a payment default. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to the company's 	
proposed $125 million second-lien senior secured credit facility. The proposed 	
second-lien credit facility comprises a six-year $105 million second-lien 	
senior secured term loan and a six-year $20 million second-lien delayed draw 	
term loan. The recovery rating on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation 	
for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 	
default. "We expect the company to use proceeds from the term loans to repay 	
existing debt and fund a potential acquisition," said Standard & Poor's credit 	
analyst Rick Joy. The new issue-level ratings for the proposed first- and 	
second-lien credit facilities are not on CreditWatch but are dependent on a 	
successful completion of the company's proposed recapitalization transaction, 	
and are subject to a review of final documentation by Standard & Poor's. 	
	
Our 'CCC+' corporate credit rating on DS Waters remains on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications. Following the successful completion of this 	
recapitalization, we anticipate raising the corporate credit rating two 	
notches, to 'B'. 	
	
The ratings on the company's existing $180 million senior secured term loan 	
due October 2012 remain unchanged and are not on CreditWatch, and will be 	
withdrawn upon closing of the new senior secured credit facilities.	
	
"We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing when DS Waters completes the 	
proposed recapitalization transaction," said Mr. Joy. "At that time we expect 	
to raise the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'CCC+' based upon terms of 	
the currently proposed recapitalization." 	
	
If the DS Waters does not complete the proposed refinancing and balance sheet 	
recapitalization, Standard & Poor's would withdraw the new issue-level ratings 	
for the proposed refinancing, and reevaluate the direction of the CreditWatch 	
listing given the substantial near-term debt maturities that would remain at 	
DS Waters.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Rick Joy, New York 212-438-1310;	
                        rick_joy@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Jean C Stout, New York (1) 212-438-7865;	
                   jean_stout@standardandpoors.com

