TEXT-S&P revises Tembec outlook to negative

Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it revised its outlook on Quebec-based Tembec Inc. to negative from stable. "The outlook revision reflects our concerns about the significant capital expenditure at the company's Temiscaming, Que. mill," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. "We view this as a large undertaking and, given the company's weak financial risk profile, small delays or cost overruns would have a substantial impact on Tembec's credit metrics," Mr. Mall added.

We are also affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Tembec, as well as our 'B-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes due 2018 in light of today's announced US$50 million add-on. The '3' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. We expect the company to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to fund capital expenditure at its Temiscaming mill. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale on Tembec, see the research report to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, immediately following this media release.) The ratings on Tembec reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's exposure to the cyclical housing construction market, volatility in pulp prices and currency, and historically weak profitability.

These weaknesses are somewhat mitigated, we believe, by the company's asset and product diversification and an improving cost profile. Tembec is an integrated forest products company that produces pulp, lumber, specialty coated paperboard, newsprint, and chemicals. Its operations are primarily in Canada, with one mill in France and one resin facility in Ohio. The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concerns regarding the significant capital expenditure at Tembec's Temiscaming mill and our concerns that, given the company's weak financial profile, delays or cost overruns would have a substantial impact on the company's credit metrics. Furthermore, given the weak global economy, if bleached eucalyptus kraft and lumber prices do not improve the company's leverage could deteriorate further. We could lower the ratings if lower pulp, lumber, and paper prices in 2012 lead to a 15% decline in EBITDA from our expectations, resulting in negative funds from operations (FFO) and Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage of about 6x.

We could also lower the ratings if project delays or cost overruns lead to a decline in the company's liquidity position with sources to uses of below 1.2x. An upgrade would require management's ability to demonstrate that the capital expenditure remains on track and does not lead to higher-than-expected debt levels, and if cash flow protection improves and FFO to debt rises to well above 10%.