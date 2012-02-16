版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais at 'BBB-'

Feb 16 -     -- Brazil-based steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais' strong 	
cash reserves remain a key credit factor that sustains the company's net 	
ratios, despite its very weak operating performance and higher gross debt 	
leverage.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale on 	
the company. 	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the company's struggle to improve its 	
credit metrics amid fierce competition from imported steel and high raw 	
material costs.	
    	
     Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
global-scale and 'brAAA' national-scale ratings on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas
Gerais S.A. (Usiminas). The outlook is negative. Today's rating action is part
of our regular review.	
	
The ratings affirmation reflects our opinion that Usiminas' strong cash 	
position allows it to withstand weak credit metrics in the next few quarters, 	
while the company's new senior management implements a plan to streamline its 	
cost structure and improve its profitability. Usiminas' dismal profitability 	
and cash flow generation in 2011 reflected its vulnerability to strong 	
competition from imported steel, as foreign competitors have aggressively 	
tapped the distribution-quality steel market in Brazil through local traders 	
and distributors, a situation that was aggravated by the economic domestic 	
slowdown at the end of 2011. Usiminas' inability to expand sales of heavy 	
plates has also weakened results: low capacity utilization rates raised 	
fixed-cost dilution and further depleted margins. Finally, the company has 	
found it difficult to manage input cost pressures, in particular, iron ore, 	
coal and electric energy. While we believe the turnaround will be difficult, 	
we expect new senior management  to decisively act on cost-cutting initiatives 	
and on improving its commercial strategy to strengthen cash flows. We project 	
these improvements to be rather gradual throughout 2012, as changes in the 	
company's operating strategy will lag in time, but we expect consistent 	
quarter-on-quarter improvement to move Usiminas' credit metrics back to levels 	
in line with its investment-grade rating by the end of 2013. 	
	
	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo;	
                        rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Flavia Bedran, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9758;	
                   flavia_bedran@standardandpoors.com

