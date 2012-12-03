TEXT - S&P rates Crum & Forster units

Overview -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH) wholly owns the core operating companies of Crum & Forster Insurance Group (C&F). -- We have assigned a financial strength rating of 'A-' and a positive outlook to the operating companies. -- We expect the operating companies to remain integral members of the Fairfax companies. Rating Action On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings to Crum & Forster Indemnity Co., American Underwriters Insurance Co., First Mercury Insurance Co., Seneca Insurance Co. Inc., and Seneca Specialty Insurance Co. Rationale The ratings on Crum & Forster Indemnity Co. are based on its membership within C&F's intercompany pooling agreement. The ratings on American Underwriters Insurance Co. and First Mercury Insurance Co. are based on their 100% reinsurance agreement with United States Fire Insurance Co. The ratings on Seneca Insurance Co. Inc. and Seneca Specialty Insurance Co. are based on the specialty business that the companies write, which is essential to C&F's strategy of focusing more on specialty lines than the middle-market. These two companies are managed as profit centers with other C&F insurance operations. We consider C&F core within the FFH corporate structure. Since its acquisition, C&F has been a significant source of dividends for FFH to support holding-company debt service and expansion. C&F's focus on underwriting a broad product mix of specialty insurance provides FFH a diverse source of premium revenue. Management will leverage production relationships with affiliate companies to enhance C&F's business prospects. Outlook The positive outlook is linked to our outlook on FFH. We expect the C&F operating companies to remain core operations of FFH based on their consolidated contributions to profits and gross written premiums, without any material change to C&F's business mix. Related Criteria And Research Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 Ratings List New Rating American Underwriters Insurance Co. Seneca Specialty Insurance Company Seneca Insurance Company Inc. Crum & Forster Indemnity Co. First Mercury Insurance Co. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/-- American Underwriters Insurance Co. Seneca Specialty Insurance Company First Mercury Insurance Co. Crum & Forster Indemnity Co. Seneca Insurance Company Inc. Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Positive/--