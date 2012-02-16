版本:
TEXT-S&P raises 1 NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd rating

OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our rating on one class from NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd. and 	
removed it from CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on three classes from the same transaction and 	
removed one from CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- The upgrades mainly reflect an improvement in the 	
overcollateralization available to support the notes since our February 2011 	
rating actions, when we raised our ratings on all of the notes.	
    	
      Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the
class C notes from NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd., a collateralized loan obligation
(CLO) transaction managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC and removed
it from CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, we affirmed
our ratings on the class A, B, and D notes, and removed the rating on the class
D notes from CreditWatch with positive implications (see list).	
	
The upgrades reflect an improvement in the overcollateralization (O/C) 	
available to support the notes since our February 2011 rating actions, when we 	
raised our ratings on all of the notes. There have been $88.9 million in 	
paydowns to the class A notes since the January 2011 trustee report, which we 	
referenced for our February 2011 rating actions. As of the Jan. 12, 2012, 	
trustee report, each of the transaction's O/C ratios had improved since 	
January 2011:	
	
     -- The class A/B O/C ratio is 167.5%, compared with 130.8%; 	
     -- The class C O/C ratio is 133.3%, compared with 117.6%; and	
     -- The class D O/C ratio is 107.6%, compared with 105.3%. 	
 	
Also, when we applied the largest obligor test, one of the supplement tests, 	
to the class D notes, the transaction was able to withstand the specified 	
combination of underlying asset defaults at the 'B (sf)' rating level.  	
	
We affirmed our ratings on the class A, B, and D notes to reflect the 	
availability of credit support at the current rating levels.	
	
We will continue to review our ratings on the notes and assess whether, in our 	
view, the ratings remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to 	
support them and take rating actions as we deem necessary.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 	
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO 	
Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Criteria Analytics For CDOs, 	
published on Aug. 25, 2004.	
     -- Global Cash Flow And Synthetic CDO Criteria, published June 10, 2002.	
 	
 	
RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS	
	
NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd.	
                            Rating	
Class                   To           From	
C                       AA+ (sf)     A+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
D                       B+ (sf)      B+ (sf)/Watch Pos	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
	
NYLIM Flatiron 2004-1 Ltd. 	
Class                   Rating	
A                       AAA (sf)	
B                       AAA (sf)	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Christopher Davis, New York (1) 212-438-3019;	
                        christopher_davis@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Jimmy Kobylinski, New York (1) 212-438-6314;	
                   jimmy_kobylinski@standardandpoors.com

