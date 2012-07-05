版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 23:25 BJT

GKN/BRIEF (URGENT)

July 5 GKN PLC : * Moodys affirms gkns ba1 ratings; outlook remains positive

