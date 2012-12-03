TEXT-S&P places Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd. 'B-' rating on watch dev

Overview
-- Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd. recently announced an agreement with Southern
Cross Group that may result in a $220 million capital injection in the company.
-- We are placing our 'B-' issuer credit rating on Ultrapetrol on
CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placement as the uncertainties regarding the
transaction's closing dissipate and, if the transaction closes, when we have
more information regarding the agreement's impact on the company's stakeholders.
Rating Action
On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services placed its 'B-' issuer
credit rating on South American shipping company Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd. on
CreditWatch with developing implications.
Rationale
Our rating on Ultrapetrol reflects the company's "weak" (as our criteria
define the term) business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile. Ultrapetrol's business risk profile reflects its river-based business'
exposure to climate conditions, which may affect the amount of cargo transported
(mainly soybeans) and the navigability of the upper side of the river system.
The company is also highly leveraged--more so in 2012 because of weak cash flows
due to climate conditions. Partially offsetting these factors is the increased
revenues from the company's offshore services business, which present more
stable cash flows due to the long-term contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. -
Petrobras (BBB/Stable/--), despite the required significant capital
expenditures. Ultrapetrol announced on Nov. 13, 2012, that it has reached an
agreement with an investment vehicle that is ultimately managed by private
equity fund Southern Cross Group (not rated). Under the deal, Ultrapetrol will
issue additional 110 million shares, for which Southern Cross would pay $2 per
share, effectively injecting $220 million into Ultrapetrol. The agreement is
subject to certain closing conditions, including but not limited to a waiver by
holders of certain repurchase rights related to Ultrapetrol's convertible senior
notes due 2017. Although we view the transaction, if closed, as positive for
Ultrapetrol's financial profile, we also believe that the positive implications
to the rating depend on the effective improvement of the company's liquidity and
overall capital structure and the agreement's impact on the company's several
stakeholders, including the existing noteholders. We will closely monitor those
factors as the negotiations unfold. The long-lasting drought in western Brazil,
Paraguay, and part of Argentina has significantly affected Ultrapetrol's river
business this year. The drought has resulted in reduced production in the
affected regions and, therefore, less demand for Ultrapetrol, as well as reduced
navigability of the Paraguay River. Cost increases and adverse foreign exchange
rates have also put additional pressure on Ultrapetrol's operating figures,
leading to further deterioration of the company's EBITDA margins, which dropped
to 14.6% in the 12 months ended September 2012, compared with 18.9% in the same
period in 2011. Ultrapetrol's financial risk profile is highly leveraged, but
somewhat stable. The company's debt totaled about $527 million as of September
2012, compared with $512 million from a year earlier. However, during that
period, total debt to EBITDA declined to 11.2x from 10.2x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt declined to 0.3% from 4.3%. The deterioration of
the company's credit metrics in 2012 mainly reflects the worsening operating
conditions. In addition, the company's free operating cash flow has been very
negative in the past several years because Ultrapetrol has continually invested
in new vessels, particularly platform-service vessels that are deployed in
Brazil.
Liquidity
We assess Ultrapetrol's liquidity position as "weak." The company had cash
holdings of $14.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, and its short-term debt totaled
$35.6 million. Our liquidity assessment also considers the following facts and
assumptions: -- Ultrapetrol's sources of liquidity (such as cash holdings,
projected cash generation, and contracted credit lines) will correspond to less
than 0.8x of the uses of liquidity (debt maturities, working capital needs, and
capital expenditures) during the next 12 months; -- The company has significant
maturities in 2014, when $180 million convertible bonds will come due; -- The
projected capital expenditures for 2013 will remain higher than the $40 million
level, reflecting the company's existing investment contracts for new vessels,
but it should decrease from then onwards as the new vessels are delivered; and
-- No dividend payments until the company is able to present profits in its
operations.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing when the uncertainties
surrounding the announced agreement with Southern Cross have been dissipated and
as we obtain more clarity on the impact the deal will have on Ultrapetrol's
stakeholders. Considering the information available so far, we could affirm or
raise the rating (possibly by one notch) if the transaction closes successfully,
depending on the magnitude of liquidity and capital structure improvement due to
the capital injection, assuming no negative impact to existing debtholders. We
could lower the rating by one notch if the agreement does not go through because
Ultrapetrol's financial position would continue to weaken, in our view. We will
closely monitor any possible changes to the existing proposal as the
negotiations with the stakeholders unfold.
