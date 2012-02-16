版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns Driver Brasil shares preliminary ratings

OVERVIEW	
     -- Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de Investimento em Direitos 	
Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos's issuance is a Brazilian ABS 	
securitization backed by auto loan receivables derived from contracts 	
originated by Banco Volkswagen S.A. with Brazilian borrowers.	
     -- We assigned our preliminary Brazilian national scale ratings to the 	
senior and mezzanine shares.	
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's proposed 	
credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among 	
other factors.	
    	
     Feb 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
Brazilian national scale ratings to Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de
Investimento em Direitos Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos's (Driver Brasil
One FIDC's) R$930 million senior and mezzanine shares (see list).	
	
The note issuance is a Brazilian asset-backed securities transaction backed by 	
auto loan receivables derived from contracts originated by Banco Volkswagen 	
S.A. with Brazilian borrowers.	
	
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Feb. 16, 2012. 	
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 	
differ from the preliminary ratings.	
	
The preliminary ratings reflect the following strengths and risk 	
considerations.	
	
STRENGTHS	
	
In our view, the transaction's strengths are:	
     -- The preliminary portfolio comprises 55,465 loans and is granular in 	
that the largest borrower represents 0.0095% of the pool. 	
     -- The initial credit enhancement protection is provided by subordination 	
of the junior shares (13.61% for the senior shares and 8.18% for the mezzanine 	
shares, each as a percentage of the initial net worth) and excess spread 	
(3.05% per year, initially). 	
     -- The structure will benefit from a cash reserve that will initially be 	
sized and fully funded at 1.0% of the discounted principal balance. The cash 	
reserve will serve primarily as liquidity support to mitigate any liquidity 	
stresses. Its purpose will be to ensure the timely interest payments on the 	
shares while ultimately serving as credit support.	
     -- The portfolio will not revolve and, therefore, the securitized asset's 	
quality will not change throughout Driver Brasil One FIDC's life. 	
     -- The transaction's legal structure has adequate provisions to legally 	
safeguard shareholders (i.e., a true sale of the assets).	
	
RISK CONSIDERATIONS	
	
In our view, the transaction's risk considerations are:	
     -- The recovery data that BVW provided to us were limited and, therefore, 	
we estimated the recovery levels by comparing the gross loss data and the net 	
loss data.	
     -- Commingling risk exists due to a collection account that is currently 	
in the collection banks' name rather than Driver Brasil One FIDC's name.	
	
Driver Brasil One FIDC's receivables portfolio consists of auto loan 	
receivables arising under loan contracts with Brazilian borrowers who meet the 	
eligibility criteria and sale conditions stated in the FIDC's bylaws.	
	
The preliminary 'brAAA (sf)' rating on the senior shares reflects Standard & 	
Poor's opinion of their creditworthiness and its view that the structure, 	
credit enhancement mechanisms, and quality of the assets that will comprise 	
the FIDC's portfolio provide extremely strong protection against losses 	
arising from default compared with other securities issued in Brazil. 	
	
The preliminary 'brA+ (sf)' rating on the mezzanine shares reflects Standard & 	
Poor's opinion of their creditworthiness and its view that the structure, 	
credit enhancement mechanisms, and quality of the assets that will comprise 	
the FIDC's portfolio provide strong protection against losses arising from 	
default compared with other securities issued in Brazil.	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Presale: Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de Investimento em 	
Direitos Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos, published Feb. 16, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- A Strong Economy And A Stable Unemployment Rate Should Temper Rising 	
Delinquency Rates In Brazil, published July 26, 2011.	
     -- Brazilian Consumer Loan ABS Index: Is Consumer Debt Rising Too Fast?, 	
published May 5, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13, 	
2011.	
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan 	
Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011.	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
published Dec. 6, 2010.	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, published May 3, 2010.	
     -- Global Synthetic Securities Criteria: Swap Agreement Criteria, 	
published June 1, 1999.	
	
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Driver Brasil One Banco Volkswagen Fundo de Investimento em Direitos 	
Creditorios Financiamento de Veiculos	
	
Class                   Rating                Amount	

Senior shares           brAAA (sf)             875.0	
Mezzanine shares        brA+ (sf)               55.0	
Subordinated shares     NR                      82.8	
 	
NR--Not rated. 	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Leandro Albuquerque, Sao Paulo (55)-11-3039-9729;	
                        leandro_albuquerque@standardandpoors.com	
Surveillance Credit Analyst: Gustavo Belger, Sao Paulo;	
                             gustavo_belger@standardandpoors.com	
Analytical Manager, Emerging Markets Structured Finance: Juan Pablo De Mollein,
New York (1) 212-438-2536; juan_demollein@standardandpoors.com

