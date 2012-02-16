版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Reichhold Industries to 'D' on missed payment

Feb 16 - U.S.-based chemical company Reichhold Industries Inc. failed
to make the 	
interest payment on its $195 million senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2014.	
We view the missed payment as a payment default under our criteria.	
We are lowering our corporate credit rating on Reichhold and our issue-level 	
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'D'.	
	
	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
said today it lowered its corporate credit rating on Durham, N.C.-based 	
Reichhold Industries Inc. to 'D' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered the issue-level 	
rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'D' from 'CCC-'.	
	
"The downgrade reflects Reichhold's failure to pay the scheduled interest on 	
its $195 million senior unsecured notes which mature on Aug. 15, 2014," said 	
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Seamus Ryan. The semiannual interest payment 	
was due Feb. 15, 2012. Reichhold has faced rising raw material costs and 	
limited ability to increase prices due to weak end-market demand. 	
	
The company has announced that over 70% of the senior unsecured noteholders 	
have agreed in principle to exchange their notes for the same principal amount 	
(including capitalized deferred interest payments) of senior secured notes due 	
2017, to be completed by April 15, 2012. Under our criteria, because we do not 	
expect the exchange to be completed within a five-day grace period, we have 	
lowered Reichhold's corporate credit and issue-level ratings to 'D'.	
	
We plan to update our ratings on Reichhold following the completion of the 	
proposed exchange offer.  	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Timeliness Of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 	
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Seamus Ryan, New York (1) 212-438-7785;	
                        seamus_ryan@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: James T Siahaan, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-3023;	
                   james_siahaan@standardandpoors.com

