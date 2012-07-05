版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 00:00 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's raises Solutia's debt rating to Baa2

July 5 Moody's raises Solutia's debt to Baa2 from B1, following completion of acquisition by Eastman Chemical

