TEXT-S&P: Catalent rating remains 'BB-'

Feb 16 - On Feb. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
that its issue-level rating on Somerset, N.J.-based Catalent Pharmaceutical
Solutions Inc.'s senior secured debt remains at 'BB-' following the company's
announcement that it will borrow an incremental $400 million under the loan. The
aggregate dollar amount of the loan now stands at $1.81 billion. Our recovery
rating on the company's senior secured debt remains at '2', indicating our
expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a
payment default. The 'BB-' rating on the secured debt is one notch higher than
our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company, in accordance with our notching
criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. The incremental term loan will finance
the majority of the $410 million acquisition of Aptuit's clinical trial supplies
business.	
	
The corporate credit rating on Catalent is 'B+' and the rating outlook is 	
stable. The 'B+' rating reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile (as our criteria define the term), characterized by adjusted 	
leverage that we expect to be sustained at around 7.0x over the next year and 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the high-single digits. The 	
rating also reflects Catalent's "satisfactory" business risk profile, which 	
considers the company's leading position within the outsourced pharmaceutical 	
manufacturing space, business scale and diversity, and the long-term nature of 	
the company's contractual arrangements, which promotes business stability. 	

RATINGS LIST	
	
Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating        B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                 BB-	
   Recovery Rating              2	
 	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Shannan Murphy, Boston (1) 617-530-8337;	
                        shannan_murphy@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Michael G Berrian, Boston (1) 617-530-8307;	
                   michael_berrian@standardandpoors.com

