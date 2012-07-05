TEXT-Fitch revises Cablevision SA outlook to negative

July 5 - Fitch Ratings affirms Cablevision S.A.'s (Cablevision) long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' and its local currency IDR at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the 'B'/'RR4' ratings on Cablevision's senior unsecured notes. The issue and Recovery Ratings apply to USD80.3 million of outstanding notes due 2016. Fitch has revised the company's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable. The revised Outlook stems from the weakened operating position as a result of the existing restrictions to import key products and materials in a still adverse regulatory environment. As a result of the weak operating environment, the company has limited headroom to improve its operational performance. Fitch believes that the company's credit quality is likely to come under pressure, should the unfavorable regulatory and operating environment persists. Fitch points out that event risks related to the nullification of the merger with Multicanal and the implementation of the broadcasting law approved in October 2009 could trigger a downgrade. Central to the affirmation of Cablevision's ratings is Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain a conservative capital structure to mitigate the existing operational and regulatory risks. As of March 31, 2012, total consolidated debt was US$ 648 million, similar to year-end 2011. Also factored into the ratings are Cablevision's favorable maturity schedule and a track record of stable operating profile, characterized by steady operating margins and consistent capital intensity levels. In the short term, the above-mentioned restrictions to trade would cause credit protection metrics to strengthen, as capex is delayed from previous forecasts, with net leverage trending below 1 time (x) and gross leverage around 1.5x. Cablevision's ratings take into consideration high regulatory risk and political interference within the domestic media industry. Other credit concerns include the evolving competitive landscape, currency mismatch between peso- denominated cash flow generation and dollar-denominated debt and costs pressures derived from double digit inflation environment. Cablevision's FC IDR is capped by Argentina's country ceiling of 'B', while its Recovery Rating of 'RR4' is constrained by the soft cap of 'RR4' for bonds issued by Argentine corporates. Cablevision's cash flow stability is supported by a solid business position derived from a comparatively stronger subscriber clustering profile and service penetration rates. However, Cablevision's ability to maintain its competitive position relative to the joint service offered by incumbents and direct broadcast satellite operators is endangered by its restricted access to import key products as well as the law that intends to nullify the merger with Multicanal. Fitch acknowledges that the requirement to divest is on stand still due to a judicial action 'medida cautelar' that protects the company until December 2012, when a decision by the court should be expected. Cablevision and Multicanal merger was completed at the end of 2006 and approved by law one year later. Fitch considers that the ongoing weak and hostile regulatory framework has already prevented the company to achieve its goals in terms of service clustering and triple play offering, affecting its business model and growth potential. Nevertheless, Cablevision has leveraged its scale by offering various digital services coupled with strategic bandwidth initiatives that helped it improve average revenue per user (ARPU), maintain operating margins and subscriber loyalty, while lowering subscriber churn levels. The company generated USD 411 million of revenues and USD135 million of EBITDA for the three-month period ended March 31, 2012. These figures compare with USD359 million of revenues and USD133 million of EBITDA for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2011 and USD 1,525 million revenues and USD 478 million EBITDA for the fiscal year-end period as of December 2011 that compared to USD 1,248 million revenues and USD 454 million EBITDA as of Dec 2010. The political climate in Argentina continues to present challenges for media and entertainment companies. Besides the potential impact of the application of the Broadcasting law approved in Oct 2009, there are various regulatory and legal actions undergoing through a judicial process, ie threatens to regulate cable TV prices and to nullify Cablevision's merger with Multicanal S.A. Fitch will continue monitoring the evolution of these actions and judicial processes and will eventually react upon a high probability of damage to Cablevision's credit quality. As of March, 2012, liquidity included USD156 million in cash. At the same date, total consolidated financial debt was USD 648 million, which includes a USD400 million private placement due 2018 at Cablevision, USD 120 million Senior Unsecured note due 2014 and USD 80 million bullet Note due 2016 issued by Multicanal back in 2005. The USD 400 million private placement agreement contains a leverage covenant of 2.25x and interest coverage of 3.00x. Fitch does not believe the company is at risk of breaching these covenants. Cablevision's maturities include USD 72 million in 2013, approximately USD128 million in 2014, USD 95 million in 2015, USD 170 million in 2016 and USD 120 million in 2017 and beyond. Fitch estimated a negative free cash flow (FCF) for the latest 12 months (LTM) of USD 107 million. Fitch expects FCF to be approximately USD 50 to USD100 million for the fiscal years ended 2012 and 2013, subject to the evolution of the exchange rates and the level of capital expenditures. Fitch factors in Cablevision's ratings a manageable maturity profile and capital intensity of approximately 15% of revenues. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (May 4, 2012); --'Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings' (June, 15, 2012).