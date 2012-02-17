版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 23:53 BJT

S&P SUMMARY: NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP.

===============================================================================	
Summary analysis -- Navistar International Corp. ------------------ 17-Feb-2012	
===============================================================================	
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/--                 Country:        United States	
                                             State/Province: Illinois	
                                             Primary SIC:    Truck and bus	
                                                             bodies	
                                             Mult. CUSIP6:   638901	
                                             Mult. CUSIP6:   63934E	
===============================================================================	
Credit Rating History:	
	
            Local currency    Foreign currency	
09-Dec-2002   BB-/--              BB-/--	
23-Aug-2002   BB/--               BB/--	
===============================================================================	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Lisle, Ill.-based truck and engine producer Navistar 	
International Corp. reflect the company's "fair" business risk profile and 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile, as Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' 	
criteria define the terms. Navistar is the market leader in medium trucks and 	
school buses and also manufactures certain military vehicles for which it has 	
competitive cost advantages. The company lost market share on heavy-duty Class 	
8 trucks in both 2010 and 2011, but we believe new products it has developed 	
could help the company recapture share and improve profitability.	
	
Key business risks include the severe cyclicality and capital-intensive nature 	
of the North American commercial-vehicle industry, which accounts for 	
three-quarters of the company's sales. We expect the current up-cycle in 	
heavy-duty trucks to continue in 2012 (albeit not at the 2011 pace of growth), 	
but medium-duty demand has already shown signs of softening. Truck demand is 	
closely correlated with the U.S. economic cycle, which currently is difficult 	
to predict. The very lucrative military niche business Navistar developed in 	
recent years is declining, as two wars wind down and the U.S. trims its 	
defense budget. Municipal budget woes are similarly leading to shifts to 	
smaller school buses, lowering the demand for Navistar's products.	
	
More importantly, Navistar has not been able to translate its leadership 	
position or the recently robust truck markets into solid profitability. For 	
most of 2011, manufacturing profit was down significantly, year-over-year (in 	
contrast with the experience of peers). The fiscal fourth quarter (ending Oct. 	
31, 2011) was very profitable, but the company lost money in the following, 	
most recent quarter. We believe Navistar has made critical progress on its 	
repositioning strategy, which includes engine integration for Class 8 trucks 	
and offering proprietary engines with unique emissions technology. However, 	
this involves significant execution risks: For one, Navistar has to win 	
regulatory approval from the EPA for its emissions technology. And ultimately, 	
it has to attract buyers--without resorting to discounted pricing--who 	
previously preferred other manufacturers' engines. 	
	
Navistar's financial risk profile is characterized by heavy debt and 	
potentially volatile cash flows. Debt and debt-like liabilities total more 	
than $7 billion, of which about $2.8 billion is related to financial services. 	
Unfunded postretirement benefit obligations, adjusted for taxes, exceed $2 	
billion. Navistar's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is more than 4x. Traditional leverage 	
is more than 100%. FFO/debt, at more than 20%, is a more positive credit 	
metric. Another positive consideration is that Navistar has been able to 	
generate cash despite its anemic earnings performance. We think there is good 	
likelihood that credit metrics will improve a bit in 2012--but the significant 	
risks that exist temper the potential impact on our financial risk assessment. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Navistar's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria. Cash and 	
marketable securities are about $1.3 billion--a substantial amount relative to 	
Navistar's needs. Debt maturities are minimal for 20112 and 203, although the 	
company may need to make pension contributions. Looking forward, as the 	
company uses internally generated cash for greater capital spending we don't 	
expect its cash holdings to increase significantly. We are not anticipating 	
substantial share repurchases. (Navistar did recently repurchase $175 million 	
of its common stock but did so without incurring additional debt.)	
	
The company's captive finance unit, Navistar Financial Corp. (NFC), has 	
sufficient liquidity to provide wholesale financing to Navistar dealers. Since 	
2010, General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC) has been the primary originator 	
and servicer of retail loans and leases for Navistar. This arrangement reduces 	
NFC's funding requirements, although the origination of wholesale loans still 	
requires access to the capital markets for funding. NFC derives its funding 	
from various private and public sources and recently extended all near-term 	
maturities. Navistar has no financial maintenance covenants at the parent 	
level. The NFC credit facility includes financial covenants, but the company 	
has adequate headroom against these, even after the collateral-coverage ratio 	
increased to 1.5x effective Oct. 31, 2011. 	
	
Outlook	
The rating outlook for Navistar is stable, meaning that there is little chance 	
of a rating change within the year. Under our base case forecast for the 	
company, sales increase in 2012 and 2013 as industry demand continues to rise; 	
margins also are up somewhat due to market strength, the company's new 	
products, better manufacturing efficiencies, and increased parts business; 	
operations continue to generate free cash flow; and credit metrics improve. 	
However, the assumed improvement may not be evident before the critical fourth 	
fiscal quarter. Accordingly, an upgrade is unlikely this year. 	
	
A downgrade is also unlikely, given our assumptions about the economy and the 	
truck industry, plus Navistar's healthy cash position. A downgrade could 	
result if, contrary to our expectations, the U.S. economy sputters and truck 	
demand suffers appreciably. For example, if sales and gross margins are flat, 	
we think that debt/EBITDA would deteriorate to 4.8x, unless the company 	
quickly curtailed its capital spending and other investment programs. Our 	
current rating takes into account the challenges and risks Navistar faces in 	
implementing its product strategy. However, we could lower ratings if the EPA 	
denied regulatory certification for the company's emission technology or we 	
came to believe that Navistar's new trucks and engines were not well received 	
by truck-buyers.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐