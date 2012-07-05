版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 04:13 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's comments on SafeNet

July 5 Moody's says SafeNet's B2 corporate family rating and stable outlook unaffected by cancelled dividend transaction

